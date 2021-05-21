Bmw i4 m50 first official image of the most powerful electric sports car from bmw

BMW revealed the first official image of the i4 M50, new electric car derived from new i4 which is configured by the sports division Brand m and that leaves it as the most powerful of its ‘electrified’ cars.

This edition I4 M Performance It is very special not only for its aesthetics, which remained faithful to the parameters of the sports division, but also for its capabilities and performance.

First of all, the BMW i4 M50 it will have the most aggressive look of the sport line and will retain the huge and controversial front grille. However, the most notable change in this ‘nose’ is that it has a more radical, dark and sporty treatment and it wears the M badge, but it is not the only one, as it also wears a new bomper in this view with more aggressive air intakes.

BMW i4 Concept

It also has sharper mirrors and air intakes behind of the front fenders, as well as two-tone wheels, diametrically opposed to those of the conventional i4, and moldings Shadowline.

As for mechanics, what is known for now is that the BMW i4 M50 is that you can have until 523 horsepower and that it will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in approximately 4 seconds, which makes it a new electric car that can become a rival to the Tesla.

2021 BMW M3 & M4

Without any official confirmation, it is expected to keep its range of autonomy closer than in the i4 as standard stayed in 480 kilometers per charge, although its performance could affect this capacity and decrease it considerably.

What is known is the sound of electric sports cars distinguished with the letter M, as this was revealed less than a month ago when BMW confirmed that it chose the composer Hans zimmer to create tones that suggest the running of the sports car at the most high power and acceleration.

This is how the BMW electric sports cars from M Performance will sound

FACT

According to reports, BMW will present the new i4 M50 the next June 1.