The BMW i Hydrogen NEXT is a hydrogen fuel cell development car presented at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. The model is a foretaste of a technology that could coexist in the future with electric cars.

BMW wants to present its next generation of hydrogen fuel cell electric propulsion systems in 2022, in a model based on the BMW X5. The goal is to market three models with this powertrain by 2025.

BMW I HYDROGEN NEXT: EXTERIOR

The BMW i Hydrogen NEXT is developed on the basis of the BMW X5, which has integrated hydrogen fuel cell technology with slight modifications to its design.

The changes are especially visible in the front, where the hood receives the blue BMW i pattern. This pattern also reappears in three-dimensional form in the air intakes.

In the rear axle stands out – in good logic – the absence of exhaust pipes, which gives all the prominence to a diffuser that incorporates details in BMW i Blue.

BMW I HYDROGEN NEXT: ENGINE

The BMW i Hydrogen NEXT is equipped with a fuel cell engine that delivers 170 horsepower, stemming from the chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen. With the most aggressive mode, it momentarily rises to 374 horsepower for sporty driving.

The car has two 700-bar tanks that can hold six kilos of hydrogen, with which a “long autonomy” is guaranteed. The firm has not revealed how many kilometers it could travel, although in the development phase of the vehicle there was talk of a target distance of 500 kilometers. Refueling would take three to four minutes.

The brand has confirmed that this power unit will be available in a series of vehicles inspired by the BMW X5 that the company plans to present in 2022.

The development of this project is a joint venture with Toyota, with whom it has had a relationship since 2013. Since the summer of 2015, the BMW research department has tested fuel cell BMW 5 Series GT prototypes.

In a fuel cell, hydrogen and oxygen combine to produce water – in a reaction that produces electricity – without any combustion. Hydrogen and oxygen are not in direct contact, but circulate through two parts of the same conduit separated by a membrane.

