The key is to increase the energy density of cells

To do this, he works at the Munich High-Tech Competence Center

BMW has assured that for the year 2030 it will have achieved, with the current i3 as a reference, doubling the energy density of the cells of the batteries of its electric cars, which will cause its autonomy to be double that of the current one.

It is less and less, but one of the great drawbacks of the electric cars it is their autonomy. There is still fear in the buyer of being left behind in the case of consuming all the energy of the drums, something that the poor public recharging infrastructure also helps and that is especially bleeding in Spain. This will no longer be a problem in 2030, at least for BMW. The German manufacturer ensures that in ten years its electric cars will be able to travel twice as many kilometers as the current ones with a single charge.

To achieve this, BMW works on the Munich High-Tech Competence Center in order to double the energy density of the battery cells of their electric cars, something that will directly influence their autonomy. As a reference to make this statement, the current BMW i3 has been taken. “BMW is in an enviable position, because, based on current i3 technology, by 2030 it will be able to double the energy density of battery cells and, therefore, also the autonomy of its vehicles. Battery is a key factor in the success of the group’s strategy in electric vehicles, as it influences both operational performance and battery costs.Our unrivaled experience throughout the value chain ensures that we are always at the forefront of technology “he said Oliver Zipse, chairman of the manufacturer’s board of directors.

Among other things, BMW is dedicated in this Munich High-Tech Competence Center to draw a map of the entire value chain of battery cell technology, something that ranges from the time of research and development to their own design. . Another point that is taken into account is to check the suitability of the product for large-scale manufacturing.

BMW It also affirms that in these facilities all the knowledge that the company has in the field of batteries is brought together, which helps a complete, transparent and sustainable development of the cells, without forgetting that recycling is also part of all processes.

