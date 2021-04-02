BMW electric offensive without forgetting hydrogen

During the annual results conference, Oliver Zipse, CEO of the BMW Group, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustainability and announced a plan to launch new models without CO2 emissions, while explaining how it will be reduced by up to a 80% the carbon footprint in the production process until 2030.

Among many other details, the comment that the German company continues to work on alternatives to the 100% electric vehicle went almost unnoticed. We continue to view hydrogen and synthetic fuels as an opportunity for the future, Zipse explained, adding his belief that it is unrealistic to think that in the more than 140 countries in which we are present we can use the same type of technology and in the same countries. Time frames.

In support of these statements, Frank Weber, BMW Development Director, stated: The next architectures on which we will build our future vehicles will continue to be prepared to incorporate the hydrogen fuel cell, in contrast to what Volkswagen said the day before yesterday. Its CEO, Herbert Diess, did not mention hydrogen in his speech. For its part, BMW said that hydrogen is a good solution for transportation and we will continue to use it in high-end models.

As for the results, the pandemic marks everything, but the numbers for the last quarter of 2020 and the first two months of 2021 allow you to be optimistic. The BMW Group expects to sell more cars this year, but also to see a significant rise in profits and a margin of between 6% and 8%.

The good prospects for BMW’s management are also transferred to the Spanish market as a whole, where, according to their estimates, there will be an increase in the sale of passenger cars of 4.3%, which will allow a total of 900,000 units to be delivered between all brands.

Regarding the company’s plans, the executive president of the group announced that the three 100% electric models that are already marketed today (the BMW i3, the Mini Cooper SE and the BMW iX3, the latter pending to arrive in Spain ), another nine will be added by the end of 2023, some of them with no antecedents in the range and others as versions of existing products.

Among the former are the i4 four-door coup, which will be ready in the summer, three months earlier than originally planned; and the iX, an SUV to reach the end of the year. For Zipse, these two cars will be the benchmark for our future electric vehicles. In fact, the iX will feature the BMW Operating System 8, a system that allows software updates remotely, including the purchase or rental for a period of time, of safety and comfort options that were not purchased at the time. with the vehicle.

BMW will also add a battery-powered variant to two of the brand’s best-selling models, the 5 Series and the X1, and will do the same with the 7 Series.

The electrification strategy will be even more pronounced in the Mini brand, which will present its last model with a combustion engine in 2025 and will be fully electric in 2030. The next step will be taken with an electric version of the Countryman, which will be manufactured in the plant of Leipzig, where the next generation of this model equipped with combustion mechanics will also be made.

Production of the Cooper SE battery will continue in Oxford. By 2027, 100% electric vehicles will represent 50% of all Mini deliveries, a boost to be helped by the agreement signed with Great Wall in China, for this company to assemble the units destined for the Asian giant there.

With this short and medium term product plan, by 2023 the BMW Group will have at least one fully electric model on the road in 90% of the market segments where it competes. And when the second phase of this transformation is completed in 2025, the German consortium will sell 10 times more electric models than in 2020.

All this will mean that by 2025 two million 100% battery-powered vehicles will have already been delivered to customers around the world, a figure that will rise to 10 million in the next 10 years, a period in which Rolls-Royce will also have battery vehicles. By 2030, one out of every two vehicles shipped by the BMW Group will be electric.

As for charging infrastructure, Zipse said BMW has no intention of creating its own network of charging stations, as Porsche has just announced. We are already part of the Ionity joint venture, which is in full expansion, and we have an agreement for our customers to pay the same price per kWh at any load point, he concludes.

