BMW has completed preparations for the start of production of the new iX3 electric SUV, which will start manufacturing in China from the end of summer for the whole world and will reach customers before the end of the year.

The assembly of this ‘zero emissions’ vehicle will be launched in a joint venture with BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) in China and will be distributed worldwide from there.

The firm has highlighted that the necessary tests for the approval of the new BMW iX3 have already been completed with “success” and the results have been presented to the regulatory authorities in the main markets.

“This is the first time we have completed the entire homologation process for a fully electric model in China and Europe at the same time. Our test team staff mastered this unique challenge with tremendous dedication and efficiency,” said the head of Development of the BMW iX3, Arno Keller.

Since the middle of last year, BBA has been manufacturing pre-production models at its Shenyang plant, so it has already assembled up to 200 units for road test driving.

“We will launch series production in late summer, using state-of-the-art technologies such as custom installation of the new high-voltage battery and artificial intelligence for component monitoring,” explained the director of the BBA plant in Dadong, Robert Küssel.

Image of the new camouflaged iX3 leaving the production plant in China.

The iX3 will be the second electric car of the German manufacturer, after the veteran i3, an SUV that will have to compete in the market with the Mercedes-Benz EQC, the Jaguar I-Pace or the Tesla Model Y, and for which we already know some data key.

It will be slightly larger than a combustion X3, specifically 38mm longer and 7mm taller than the current BMW X3, although it maintains the same wheelbase. As we learned after the last leak, the BMW iX3 measures 4,746 mm long, which places it between the Jaguar I-Pace (4,682 mm) and the Mercedes-Benz EQC (4.761 mm).

The BMW iX3 will have 440 km of autonomy and a 286 HP engine on its rear axle

The BMW X3 will be the brand’s first model available with conventional gasoline and diesel engines, a plug-in hybrid system, or a pure electric drive train.

The iX3 will feature the fifth generation of eDrive thrusters from the German manufacturer, which will also be used in the BMW i4 and BMW iNEXT models from 2021. It will mount an electric induction motor on the rear axle, with 286 HP of power and 400 Nm of torque to be shipped to the rear wheels.

The lithium-ion battery has 74 kWh of capacity, will provide 440 km of autonomy (WLTP) and launches new technology at BMW. These new batteries use cells with NMC 811 chemistry (80% nickel, 10% manganese, and 10% cobalt), thanks to which BMW has cut cobalt in half and increased energy density by approximately 20% compared to previous technology.