BMW CE 04: the electric scooter of the future (+ photos)

A few years ago they said that the future would look like movies like Tron or Akira. As the years went by, we began to believe that cutting-edge high-performance motorcycles would never make it to our streets. Fortunately, the BMW CE 04 It has come to show us that we were very wrong. This awesome electric scooter from BMW is the future of urban mobility on two wheels, and not only stands out for its absolutely spectacular design: it has up to 130 km of autonomy and a not inconsiderable maximum power of 42 CV.

The BMW CE 04 is very similar to several prototypes presented by BMW Motorrad in recent years. We could say that it is the production version of machines like the BMW Motorrad Concept Link and the BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04. Its design is simply spectacular, and in it we highlight the solid tires, its tiny orange windshield, its very low center of gravity or its floating seat, which gives us the feeling of being seated on the rear wheel. Yes, it looks like something out of a manga comic.

Although it may not seem like it, your seat is also suitable for two occupants.

The brake discs are perfectly camouflaged behind the front fairing and the rear drivetrain, which, as in other BMW electric motorcycles, is carried out by a silent toothed belt. Under the seat, and side access, we can access a compartment where a full face helmet can be stored. The lighting on the motorcycle is LED, and the headlight not only has welcome or farewell “animations”, it has adaptive lighting, ensuring greater safety in twisty areas.

We are also struck by the 10.25 screen of your digital instrumentation, with neat graphics, and that for the first time on the brand, it can display navigation instructions – without having to resort to a second display or an external device. At the cycle part level, the heart of the BMW CE 04 is a 42 hp peak power electric motor, mounted in the central part of the chassis, and connected by a strap to the rear wheel. Lets this bike Accelerate from 0 to 50 km / h in a more than correct 2.6 seconds – 100 km / h, in 9.1 seconds.

This bike is available in Magellan Gray and Light White colors.

You will be the first out of the traffic lights, and you will even be in the reduced power version, whose maximum output is 31 hp. The top speed of this scooter is limited to 120 km / h, to minimize the autonomy of your battery. Speaking of batteries, it has a lithium-ion battery of 8.9 kWh capacity, with which this motorcycle is capable of traveling up to 130 km without recharging. When you need to charge it, you can do it in two ways, with a conventional (household) plug being the most common.

At a power of 2.3 kW, a load from 0% to 100% will take four hours and 20 minutes. However, optionally, CE 04 can be charged to 6.9 kW of power, taking just over two hours a 100% charge. If we recharge from 20% to 80%, a common procedure to maintain battery life, the quick recharge will only take 45 minutes. At the level of driving aids, this motorcycle has ABS and traction control, in addition to four driving modes: “ECO”, “Rain” and “Road”, plus an optional “Dynamic”.