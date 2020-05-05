Last year, the BMW Vision M NEXT was introduced, a plug-in hybrid sports car whose design resembled the i8 and was inspired by the classic BMW M1 of the late 1970s, drawn by Giugiaro. That prototype left the door open for a new plug-in hybrid sports car with the BMW Motorsport division seal, a worthy successor to the BMW i8 with a retro-inspired design but the latest electrification technology. However, we have now learned that BMW would have canceled the project.

As BMW Blog has published, citing internal sources of its own, as well as the German press, BMW would have canceled the Vision M NEXT project some time ago, definitively leaving the i8 without a successor. The publication gives credibility to its sources within the company itself, although the cancellation of the project has not yet been officially confirmed.

The reasons for canceling a project like the Vision M NEXT are mainly economic, and essentially revolve around an imbalance between the cost of developing the car and its expected sales. The Vision M NEXT would be very expensive to develop and manufacture, making it economically unfeasible. Also, the BMW i8 was not exactly a top seller, so it would have been surprising to see BMW stumble on the same stone (or a very similar one).

BMW Vision M NEXT.

You also have to take into account the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences on the economic outlook in the coming months. The accounts of many manufacturers were already going through difficulties due to large investments in electric mobility, to which now we must add the impact due to the closure of factories and the drastic drops in sales due to the coronavirus. The Vision M NEXT would have been an unprofitable project in any circumstance, but in the current context it is an unaffordable luxury.

Given this situation, BMW has opted for the most logical and profitable way, which is focus efforts on the electrification of large volume models. In this sense they point the next launchings of the company, such as the electric SUVs BMW iX3 and iNEXT; and the BMW i4, the first fully electric BMW saloon, which will have 530 hp and a range of 600 km WLTP.

This dilutes the idea of ​​a new plug-in hybrid sports car, more powerful and faster than the BMW i8, whose design inspired by the M1 could have dazzled many. Probably in the future we will see a model with this philosophy, even fully electric, and that is that the future of the BMW M also goes through electrification.

