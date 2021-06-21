BMW board member says firm will cut production cost per vehicle by 25%

FRANKFURT, Jun 21 (.) – BMW plans to significantly cut production costs for its vehicles by the middle of the decade, said one of the German automaker’s board members, in a bid to be more competitive against Volkswagen, Daimler. and Tesla.

“We are going to reduce production costs per vehicle by 25% by 2025, compared to the 2019 level,” said Milan Nedeljkovic, a member of BMW’s management board in charge of production, according to the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Last month, BMW said it was still on track to meet its 2021 profit targets, despite rising raw material costs, although a global chip shortage could affect production in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)