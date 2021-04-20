BMW announces the arrival of game-changing technology for the electric car

The supply of electric cars grows unstoppably and, with all the rigor in the world, at a rate much higher than that of a demand, which is still almost testimonial in most cases and if we look at the ordinary customer, the buyer particular. Every time we see more affordable products coming to the market – these days we have tested the Dacia Spring – and also electric cars that already promise 770 kilometers of autonomy (according to WLTP), such as the new Mercedes EQS. But We are still waiting for the technology that changes the rules of the game for the electric car, which is precisely what BMW is already promising us..

BMW promises breakthroughs in the electric car

BMW expects Throughout this decade, the energy density of the cells used in the batteries improved in the area of ​​two digits.. Talking about a double-digit improvement does not help to specify too much how much the range of electric vehicles will increase in the coming years. Yes, it can allow us to estimate that a product such as the BMW iX, which will have a version with a 100 kWh battery with which BMW promises a range “greater than 600 kilometers”, may exceed the 700 barrier, or even the 800 kilometers, which would place it in more than respectable figures.

But the big breakthrough is yet to come.

BMW expects that electric car batteries will continue to improve little by little in the coming years, gaining in energy density and therefore autonomy.

Solid state batteries and the electric car

For a long time we have been hearing siren songs about solid state batteries in electric cars. Without going into depth in the technical characteristics of a solid state battery, we do have to highlight the advantages of an energy storage system that dispenses with the liquid electrolyte, which is currently used, to bet on an electrolyte of solid materials.

The solid state battery promises safer systems, but above all a much higher energy storage density. In other words, a battery of the size and weight of those currently used in modern electric cars should offer a much higher storage capacity and therefore a much greater range. Some developers and car manufacturers have already spoken of comfortably surpassing the 1,000-kilometer range on a full charge.

The next big leap that will change the rules of the electric car game will be the solid state batteries that BMW hopes to have ready for production and commercialization by the end of this decade.

Electric BMWs with solid-state batteries at the end of the decade

BMW does not get wet or at least prefers not to go into detail about the benefits that its solid state batteries could offer. But he does reveal his roadmap to us. At the end of this decade “BMW will implement a solid state battery, compatible with an electric car and ready for series production.” If we translate this ad from the German brand we might well be in a position to state that BMW expects to launch some electric car with solid state batteries around the year 2030.

In any case, everything indicates that in the coming years we will learn more details about this project. BMW has announced that it also hopes to present a prototype in 2025 that will show us how this technology works.

From this information, it can be understood that projects for the use of solid-state batteries in electric cars are progressing at a good pace at BMW. And that without a doubt the Germans will be working on overcoming some obstacles that would not only have to do with the technology used, but also with its series production and its application in a production car.