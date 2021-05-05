BMW and Ford invest in solid-state battery company

It has been talking for a long time that solid state batteries they will be the future of the electric car. They want to replace the current lithium-ion batteries, which they would surpass in areas such as energy density, autonomy or recharging times. There are already manufacturers that intend to present their versions of this technology 2025 and others are making important movements. For example, BMW and Ford have invested in Solid Power, a company specialized in this type of batteries.

This is an investment round of $ 130 million which has been led by the BMW Group, Ford Motor Company and Volta Energy Technologies. Although the two car manufacturers have also expanded their agreements and aim to use these solid state batteries in their future electric models. The investment will help Solid Power produce these batteries on a large scale, produce associated materials, and expand its in-house production capabilities to supply these brands.

The next year 2022 as the deadline to start production, at least as a pilot project. They already anticipate that Solid Power has been working on a 20 Ah solid state cell that has a lot of projection. And next year both BMW and Ford will receive 100 Ah cells on a large scale so they can start testing their feasibility and integration into their electric vehicles. In this section, each brand would act differently, they will not have joint development cars.

They will only share this promising Solid Power battery that could be key in the development of the electric car in the coming years. Because there has been talk for some time that solid state batteries will be an important step in making these cars more efficient, sustainable and safe. Its main advantages will be greater autonomy and shorter recharging times, adding a lower production cost that of current batteries, being able to even share their manufacturing infrastructure. That would also reduce the final price of the vehicle.