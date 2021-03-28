Bmw alpina b8 gran coupe 2022. elegant

First thing’s first. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 block that sits under the long hood of the B8 Gran Coupé Alpina, generates 612 horsepower and a torque of 800 Nm. They are considerable figures, as the manufacturer ensures that it goes from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.3 seconds, a little slower than its similar size ‘M’. The maximum speed reaches 323 kilometers per hour.

Alpina included other distinctive details on the B8. Suspension uses springs Eibach and supports Hyrdo, stiffer at the front for a more comfortable ride. There are reinforced stabilizer bars for the front axle and stiffer fork mounts, which improve the fit. The integral active management system also intervened.

The machine is supported by a set of 20-spoke design and 21-inch wheels designed by Alpina. The tires are Pirelli, and according to BMW, are “specially adapted for this model.” They also offer 20-inch wheels and brakes. Brembo four-piston with blue calipers.

Visually it shows touch-ups on the front and back. The front includes larger air intakes; the tail is distinguished by a lip-spoiler, the black diffuser and four oval tips for the exhaust, which Alpina also improved. The interior is highlighted by the abundance of wood, leather and Alcantara veneers. Naturally, there are Alpina badges present on the door sills, center console, digital instrument cluster and exterior.

It is scheduled to reach dealerships in some markets towards the middle of this year, with a starting price of $ 140,000.

