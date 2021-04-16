Bmw 745e hybrid launch in colombia

Combining the BMW TwinPower Turbo in-line six-cylinder 2,998 cc engine with a synchronous electric engine integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic transmission, the BMW 745e is the latest plug-in hybrid that the brand adds to the portfolio of hybrid and electric vehicles offered in Colombia.

The 286 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque from the gasoline engine, and the additional 113 horsepower and 265 Nm of torque from the electric unit, which are sent to the rear wheels, are not only regulated by the aforementioned eight-speed Steptronic transmission. but for the Sport and Adaptive drive modes, and Hybrid, Electric and Battery Control operating modes (The combined or separate use of the motors is regulated according to the conditions).

Selected in Sport mode for maximum potential, the BMW 745e features a combined peak power of 394 horsepower and up to 600 Nm of torque that can take you to 100 km / h in 5.2 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 250 km / h. In purely electric mode, the maximum speed is 140 km / h and the autonomy according to the technical data sheet can be up to 54 to 58 km.

By placing the batteries under the rear seats and the fuel tank on the rear axle, the trunk of the BMW 745e is not drastically reduced (It has a capacity of 420 liters, expandable by lowering the backs of the rear bench). The electric motor can act as a generator in the braking and planing phases to help recover power for the batteries.

Regarding the recharge time of the BMW 745e batteries when connected to a power outlet, the importer does not give figures. However, According to the data sheet, a time of 4.4 hours is announced to recharge them to 100% at 230V.

The equipment is at the height of what could be expected of a luxury saloon of 409.9 million pesos and, among a long list, includes the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3-inch screen for the instrument cluster and one of 10.2 for the infotainment system.

It also equips adaptive air suspension, adaptive led headlights, key with display, doors with Soft Close system, connectivity for Apple Car Play, front seats with massage function and heating, gesture control and perpendicular and parallel parking assistant.

