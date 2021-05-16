BMW 700, the BMW without a grill that saved the Bavarians from bankruptcy

BMW was on the verge of disappearing in the 50’s. Yes, as you read it. After having survived World War II, the Bavarian company considered motorcycles to lose steam as one of its main sources of income. To make up for it they launched the Isetta (1954) and the BMW 600: neither caught on with the public, not even when they (literally) stretched the latter to try to make it bigger. The key came when they were going to change the decade: the BMW 700, a model without its characteristic grille, saved them from bankruptcy.

The stage chosen for its debut was the 1959 Frankfurt Motor Show and, there, a small group of journalists saw for the first time a model with a monocoque body that measured 3,540 meters long and 1,270 meters high. Its wheelbase was 2,120 meters and the dry weight did not reach 600 kilos. A set of figures that was intended to provide correct performance and acceleration.

With the BMW 700 the brand left behind its fateful passage through the world of small cars at the hands of the Isetta and the BMW 600

And the grill?

With the BMW 700, the Bavarian brand left behind its fateful foray into the world of small cars. However, what most attracted the attention of that model was its front: it lacked the grill that had become his trademark. There was no trace of the smallest of the double kidneys and the reason has nothing to do with its age since this iconic element first appeared in 1933 by the hand of the BMW 303.

Since then it has been present in almost all its models … except those that had the engine located in the rear. A pattern that responded to the BMW 700. It was equipped with a more powerful engine than the 600: it had a pair of cylinders and it delivered a power of 30 hp at 5,000 rpm. Its maximum speed was 125 km / h and consumed 6 liters / 100 km.

A comfortable car

The absence of the grille was not the only thing that stood out on the BMW 700. The Germans managed to shape the a comfortable car in every way. Its doors were 93 centimeters wide and allowed easy access despite being a low car … and coupe.

Being bigger, habitability improved And, in addition, special care was taken with solutions such as the front row seats that were enveloping and adjustable in four positions or the rear ones, which were folding. BMW completed this with a flat-bottomed trunk that could hold a couple of mid-size suitcases of the moment and the occasional smaller travel bag.

Despite being a low car (it was 1,270 meters high), the size of its doors allowed easy and comfortable access.

The salvation of BMW

It had two versions: the BMW 700 Coupé and the BMW LS Luxus. The first of them did not have an easy task since its direct rival was the Volkswagen Beetle, a model designed for the people and which, consequently, was more affordable. However, the Bavarians offered a model that served to stand out and tell the whole world how well things were going for the person behind the wheel.

A year after its introduction, BMW had put 35,000 units on the road, representing 58% of its revenue: five years later They reached 190,000 copies and the brand breathed in relief. The global success of the BMW 700 had saved the Bavarians from bankruptcy.

