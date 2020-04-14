There will also be gasoline, diesel, and a plug-in hybrid units

It will be put up for sale in 2023

The new generation of the BMW 7 Series will have an electric version among its offer, which will also be the most powerful of all. There will also be gasoline and diesel engines, in addition to a plug-in hybrid.

It will not be until 2022 when it is presented and until 2023 when it reaches the market, but the first details of the new generation of the BMW 7 Series, one of the manufacturer’s flagships, are already known.

The most interesting fact of the new BMW 7 Series is that it will offer a fully electric version that, in addition, will be the most powerful of all those put on sale. It will incorporate a fifth generation electric motor and will be a tall rival for the Mercedes-Benz EQS or the Jaguar XJ. In addition, there will be gasoline and diesel versions, while a new plug-in hybrid will continue today, which develops 394 horsepower.

Confirmation of the arrival of a new BMW 7 Series Electric It’s not a surprise. It is public that the German brand has completed tests with test mules equipped with battery-powered motors for some time. Of course, it is still unknown if BMW will keep the denomination Series 7 in this version or if instead you are going to opt for i7 or something similar. What does seem clear is that the new electric will be offered, at least, with two batteries of different capacities. The lightest will be around 80 kilowatt hours, while the most capable will do the same with 120 kilowatt hours. That means that the electric saloon could reach more than 600 kilometers of autonomy.

Regarding the thermal units, everything seems to indicate that BMW It is going to limit itself to putting six-cylinder engines with electric assistance in search of a performance according to the car that is going to be launched without it representing a significant delay in terms of emissions.

Before the BMW 7 Series Electric Other models of the firm will arrive powered by batteries. The first of them apart from the existing ones will be the BMW iX3, which goes into production this year. They will do the same in 2021 the BMW i4 and the final version of the BMW iNext.

