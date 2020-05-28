Enlarge

The most attractive bodywork in the entire BMW range is renewed with important aesthetic and, above all, mechanical changes. This is the new Series 6 Gran Turismo 2020.

The only redoubt of the extinct BMW 6 Series converted into an 8 Series, the 6 Series Gran Turismo, has just received an update that will keep you in force for at least another four years and that, at the same time, it silences the rumors of its possible disappearance. Located in between the 5 Series and 7 Series, it shares a platform with both models, although due to exclusivity it is perhaps closer to the second than to the first.

Be that as it may, BMW introduced it almost three years ago and, taking advantage of the update of the 5 Series 2020, has also decided renovating what is probably one of the most extravagant bodies of the entire Bavarian firm and that, as it happened up to now, it extends to no less than 5.09 meters long.

Design gains appeal

The grill grows, but in width and emphasizes its 1.90 meters at this level.

Enlarge

Without changing one iota some ways in which continues to protrude its rear areaYes, the aesthetic brushstrokes introduced in the latest BMW models are perceived, such as More streamlined headlights and optional LED laser technology. Technology (LED) that is also present in more defined optical groups, while the M Sport trim keeps specific details such as bumpers, trapezoidal exhaust vents, tires or brakes.

If you are wondering why how is the grill of this Series 6 Gran Turismo 2020 we have to tell you that yes, it has grown, but not in the way it has been doing in the latest models, such as the 7 Series, the X7 or the future Series 4. In the case of this so peculiar saloon what increases its width now covering a little more surface area and connecting your frame directly to the headlights.

More connectivity for the interior of the Series 6 Gran Turismo 2020

Add the dual 12.3-inch digital screen.

Enlarge

In the cabin, the most notable changes are in line with the multimedia system. The center console is still chaired by the 12.3 inch screen now adding the instrument panel with a digital monitor of the same size. The entertainment info system debuts the BMW Operating System 7 with the most advanced features of the brand including the personal assistant of the brand or the wireless sync with Android Auto that joins the existing one with Apple CarPlay.

The rest of the novelties are focused on improving the quality, with new moldings and ambient lighting or a new gear knob. What does not vary is the habitability because the 3.07 meters battle (the same as a Series 7) give enough to accommodate its three rear occupants, nor their comfort with the possibility of recline the seat backs electrically. As for the trunk, it also maintains the 600-liter capacity that can be expanded to 1,800 when the aforementioned backrests are lowered in a 40:20:40 ratio.

Engines: all with Mild-Hybrid technology

The entire range will wear the ECO label.

Enlarge

Regarding its mechanical range, BMW has chosen to incorporate micro-hybridization in all its blocks, which implies adding a starter / generator that can provide up to 11 hp extra power and that it is powered by the energy stored in a 48 volt battery. It goes without saying that this arrival endows the Series 6 Gran Turismo 2020 with the ECO label of the DGT.

The gasoline range begins with the 630i ​​four cylinder 2.0 liter displacement generating 258 hp and 400 Nm approving a fuel consumption of 6.1 l / 100 km. Above is the 640i with the 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder to deliver 333 hp and 450 Nm of torque, spending 7 l / 100 km. This can also be associated in option with the all-wheel drive xDrive.

As for diesels, the range is more complete starting with the 620d 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 190 hp, 400 Nm and an amazing 4.6l / 100 km and continues with the 630d and 640d xDrive, both from the 3.0-liter six-cylinder with, respectively, 286 CV, 650 Nm and 5 l / 100 km or 340 CV, 700 Nm and an expense of only 5.6 l / 100 km. In this case, the 630d can also optionally equip the all-wheel drive, increasing the cost by 0.3 l / 100 km. All combined with the Steptronic automatic transmission with eight ratio torque converter.

Dynamics: the perfect traveler

Standard features air suspension on the rear axle.

Enlarge

This is how BMW has defined it in its virtual presentation. Because the Series 6 Gran Turismo 2020 remains one of the options more comfortable to travel that currently exist. As a sample, that from the most basic finish already mount the self-leveling rear air suspension it can be optionally mounted on the front axle. Among others there are also active four-wheel steering or dynamic control with the Adaptive program that varies the vehicle’s response to the type of driving performed.

All this without forgetting the vast cast of driving aids with enhanced functions and more noble responses in some of them. As for prices, little to detail at the moment because BMW has not provided them yet. However, we do know that the first deliveries will be made, if everything goes as it should, during the summer.