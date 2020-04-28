It presents a more stylized and sporty image than the current one

The BMW 5 Series 2021 is the restyling of the present generation of the German saloon. Its presentation will take place throughout the year, although a leak has revealed the aesthetic changes it proposes.

The BMW 5 Series will soon receive an update of what is its seventh generation, effective in its current form since 2017. It replaced the previous one after seven years on sale and a mid-cycle update in between.

Thanks to a leak published in Germancarforum the appearance of the restyling has been revealed. With these changes and others still to be discovered, it intends to face its classic rivals, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Audi A6.

BMW 5 SERIES 2021: EXTERIOR

The new BMW 5 Series 2021 It features a front in which the larger grille attracts most of the attention. At the sides the optics are thinner and more stylized, while at the bottom the air intakes also gain volume. In addition, the lines of the hood are more marked, which gives a more sporty appearance.

The profile of the new Series 5 it essentially maintains what is already known. The presence of new tire designs will mark the main novelty at this point.

On the back the recipe for the optics is the same as on the front thanks to the fact that they have a more stylized point. However, the greatest variation is marked by the new bumper, which apparently has greater volume.

BMW 5 SERIES 2021: PRICE

The price of the new BMW 5 Series 2021 not yet known. As a reference, the current one is sold in Spain from 54,300 euros.

The presentation of the model should take place in the coming months, while its commercialization may take even 2021.

