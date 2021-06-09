Bmw 4 series gran coupe 2022: bigger, more powerful and more compliant

BMW is in the process of renewal of almost all your portfolio to level world and now it was the turn of 4 Series Gran Coupé It received a slight aesthetic update but new proportions, a tuned chassis and suspension, more powerful engines and a plethora of technologies and driving aids.

This is how the aesthetic changes look for the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2022

Bigger size for the sedan

The new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe second generation is much larger than its predecessor. It is 15 centimeters longer, 2.5 wider, and a little over 5 centimeters taller. The wheelbase also grew by almost 5 centimeters forward and the width between tracks is 4 centimeters greater.

This is how the aesthetic changes look for the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2022

Adjustments for more compliant handling

The new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe it is more docile in handling than the first generation. For this, the brand made a series of mechanical adjustments to make it easier to handle in any circumstance. For example, you gave a weight distribution close to 50/50, a lower center of gravity and reinforcements to the chassis and suspension.

The floor was also reinforced to increase the rigidity and the suspension travels and its geometry were improved to reduce weight and give it better dynamic behavior. Standard comes with adjustable dampers that improve body control over large potholes. There are option packages that will give you an M suspension and an M Sport differential.

This is how the aesthetic changes look for the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2022

Two power ranges, two variants

.

The new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe will have two variants: 430i and M440i xDrive. That also means two power levels. The first edition equips a turbocharged engine of 4 cylinders and 2.0 liters what delivers 255 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque allowing you to do 0-100 kph in 5.8 seconds.

For the edition M there is a light hybrid configuration that has a 6 cylinders and 3.0 liters turbo and a starter generator 48 volts that in total delivers 382 horses power and 500 Nm of torque allowing you to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 4.4 seconds.

Both are coupled to a 8-speed automatic transmission, have launch control and the M440i also has all-wheel drive, a Sprint function and an M Sport exhaust system.

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2022

Arsenal of aids and technologies

.

The new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe comes standard with Speed ​​Limit Assist, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation with Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Active Sport Blind Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Preparation for rear collision, the BMW digital key and supports remote software updates.

Optionally, there is the Driving Assistant Professional which adds Extended Jam Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist with Side Collision Avoidance, and a 360 view on the instrument display showing the vehicle and its surroundings.

This is how the aesthetic changes look for the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2022

Prices



The price of the BMW 430i Gran Coupe will start at more than 45 thousand dollars and the M440i xDrive Gran Coupe from 59,000. Prices for USA where will they arrive in the month of August.

This is how the aesthetic changes look for the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2022