BMW 4 Series Convertible | Test | Opinion | 420i engine

Little by little new bodies are being added. After the 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé, the second generation after its friendly “divorce” from the 3 Series comes the convertible version, the new BMW 4 Series Convertible that we have been able to put to the test.

The tradition of cabrios in the Bavarian brand is very great. And yes, we say cabrios and not roadsters, which are also very important at BMW. We could go back to the BMW 326 (manufactured between 1936 and 1941), going through the five generations of the 3 Series Convertible. Of these three they had the canvas roof that now takes up the BMW 4 Series Convertible 2021 and two a retractable roof that continued the first generation of the 4 Series Convertible.

The large convertible segment is in clear regression. It is hardly the premium brands that continue to bet on them. And in models like the 4 Series it makes sense. Its best-selling bodywork is the Gran Coupé, which takes 45% of its world sales (a percentage that in Spain reaches 56%). But one in four of the cabrio is sold globally, somewhat less in our country, 18%.

Of course, it is a car that impresses when you see it. That many of us would not buy … or would we? Let’s take the access version (although the eyes and the heart were looking for others) and see if it could be of interest.

Exterior

Models keep growing. In the case of the BMW 4 Series Convertible, it traces the dimensions of the coupe we tested: 4,768 mm long, 1,852 mm wide and 1,384 mm with the roof closed. If we compare it with its predecessor we can see that it is 128 mm longer (41 mm more wheelbase and 27 mm wider.

We have the large vertical front grille at the front sloping forward following the lines of the hood. That design shocked me in photos, but every time I get more used to seeing it and I understand it in these sportier vehicles. LED headlights are offered as standard, but you can count on other laser and adaptive ones as was the case with the test unit.

Seen in profile, it is elongated and with a very low silhouette. It helps to have the M Sport package (as in our case), with larger front air intakes, skirts, the 18-inch M wheels, the somewhat stiffer M Sport suspension or the sport seats upholstered in Vernasca leather.

And if that seems little to you, there is the M Sport Pro, with M 19-inch light-alloy wheels (among other elements), or the M Carbon exterior package, which adds carbon inserts in exterior mirrors and other areas of the body.

The seats are in a very rearward position and, already towards the rear, the wheel arches stand out. From behind, the taillights, which extend to the sides, slightly darkened, or the two exits at the bottom are striking.

And of course, the hood. It surprised me, because it is made of canvas but thick, favoring isolation. It is a solution that, in addition to being prettier (that’s subjective, okay), is 40% lighter than the previous rigid one. It is made up of arches with a flush glass rear window, several layers of insulation and a fabric cover (in black as standard and in anthracite silver as an option).

It opens fully automatically, at the touch of a button. The process takes 18 seconds and can be done while driving, as long as you do not exceed 50 km / h.

Inside

The arrangement of elements is very similar to what we saw in the test of the BMW 3 Series Touring and practically traced to that of the test of the BMW 4 Series Coupé: a driving position where the driver is most important, with a significant presence of screens, 12.3 inches for digital instrumentation and another 10.25 inches for the infotainment system. The first, somewhat bland and the second, much better.

The driving position is very low, like that of the 4 Series Coupé. As standard we have sports seats (I found it wonderful how they hold at the height of the kidneys) with seat belts that extend and retract automatically and the leather sports steering wheel.

The headrests with hot air vents are interesting… that you didn’t need to use on the day of the test. They are activated by a button on the center console, behind the gear selector (there is also the one for the hood).

Behind the space is not as wide as in the Coupé. Yes in height, but not for the legs. There are two individual rear seats with well defined contours, very comfortable but not suitable for people of size XL. Climbing on them with the top off is easy. With it on you must already be a contortionist apprentice … and the windows are small, and you don’t have power windows behind, they are in front.

Passengers have air vents and controls to regulate the temperature. Remember that if you put the optional wind deflector, which reduces turbulence with the roof removed … only two people can travel.

Trunk

Nobody will decide to buy a vehicle of this type because of its load capacity, but I found it interesting, with 385 liters of maximum capacity with the top down, 15 more than before. If it is unfolded, it reaches 300 liters, 80 more than the previous model.

The loading mouth is narrow, so it will make your life difficult to travel with large suitcases. But it does seem possible for four people to travel with their luggage, being somewhat restrained.

It is a long chest, in which it is difficult to reach the end but very well finished, with holes in the sides perfect for small objects, 12 V socket. As standard, it has a compartment package, folding rear backrest (by pulling a lever in a side) or the long object loading system.

equipment

We have said it a thousand and one times already, but it is true and we repeat it once again: BMWs are no longer those cars in which nothing was standard beyond the basics.

Now, in any BMW 4 Series Convertible you will find at least 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, dual zone climate control, power-adjustable sports seats with lumbar support, fabric / Sensatec upholstery, rain sensor and lights, multifunction sports steering wheel covered in leather, lighting package …

There is no shortage of driving aids such as Active Guard Plus and connectivity technology such as Live Cockpit Plus, the operating system 7.0 for the infotainment system, compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto …

All this can be greatly improved, with elements not available before, such as the BMW Laser headlights (visible from more than 500 meters), the Driving Assitant Professional, the Parking Assistant Plus that is capable of leaving the parking lot by himself in reverse … or elements comfort such as the heating in the neck, a detail that invented a brand with a star on the front and that until now only had the 8 Series Convertible.

We could continue a few pages, but the best thing is to know that the 420i Cabrio we have in hand is the access version and that part of 57,300 euros, a price that places it between its two rivals, the Audi A5 Cabrio and the Mercedes C-Class Cabrio.

Be careful, you can always find offers for the BMW 4 Series Convertible in our section of new cars, published by the brand’s dealers. There you can also play with the configurator of each of the versions (don’t lose sight of your budget, a friend’s advice) as well as finance the car to pay for it more comfortably month by month.

Engines

The range consists of four gasoline engines, the 420i of 184 CV what we have in hand, the 430i of 258 CV and the 374hp M440i xDrive with six cylinders in line (the first time that the range has a member of the M Performance range). The top of the range is the BMW M4 Cabrio Competition xDrive, with 510 horsepower.

At the moment there is a diesel, the 420d 190 hp, but the range is completed in the second half of 2021 with the 286 hp 430d and the 340 hp M440d XDrive. The propellants with this co-fuel and the six-cylinder gasoline have a light hybridization system with a 48 V network, hence the Eco label of the DGT.

The unit that we drove for about 300 km at its presentation has the 1998 cc four-cylinder block with TwinPower Turbo technology and like the rest of the range it is linked to the automatic transmission with an eight-speed Steptronic torque converter.

It delivers its 184 hp of maximum power (135 kW) between 5,000 and 6,500 rpm, with a good maximum torque of 300 Nm between 1,350 and 4,000 rpm. It is not a pure sports car for performance, but it does offer solvent figures. Reach the 100 km / h from standstill in 8.2 seconds and, if it continues accelerating, it reaches 236 km / h. Regarding the cost, it homologates 7.4 l / 100 km of consumption according to the combined cycle measured with the WLTP, which is equivalent to 169 g / km of CO2 emissions.

Behaviour

Before starting a route through our favorite mountain roads in the northern mountains of Madrid, the brand greatly influenced the technical benefits of the BMW 4 Series Convertible to enjoy driving.

They are not few: Greater rigidity, specific brakes and steering, a greater negative fall on the front axle and a suspension (in our case the M Sport, can equip the adaptive one) with special settings for it. Compared to a current 3 Series, it also has a 21mm lower center of gravity and a wider track width at the rear.

And, having the Series 3 quite recent, the truth is that this greater dynamism is noticeable … without being a radical model, at least as much as this unit was configured.

The 420i Convertible is a model to enjoy. It may lose some agility compared to the Coupé due to its heavier weight – 170kg with this engine – but it didn’t feel like a slow car to me. It flows down the fabled road and, with a swipe of the accelerator out of the corner (better in Sport mode, more reactive to your foot movements) it is able to round the corner with the rear axle in a way that I would define as elegant, but not forceful and, far from it, badass.

An interesting detail to bet on the M Sport package is that the Steptronic Sport change wins. In addition to the paddles behind the wheel and the Launch Control function (Grease fans forgive me, it is something I consider expendable in this version), I was fascinated by the new one. M Sprint function. You pull the left cam and hold and reduce to the lowest gear possible. So you get to the optimum point where the car gives its maximum power without having to give it several times. An extra safety in overtaking … and addictive on other occasions perhaps less justifiable.

He had already spoken of the surprise that the soft top. It isolates a lot. Obviously not coupe level, but I didn’t miss the retractable hardtop at all. That allows you to circulate on the highway at high speeds … and remove it when you enter secondary schools. The deflector fulfills its function perfectly and you only have to enjoy the smells of the countryside … because the engine is quite silent.

By the way, the opening of the hood is fast. I was surprised by a storm when crowning a port and it sets in the promised time, and underway. And not a drop entered, nor does it give you the feeling of going out in the open. Great job for not being a crazy priced car.

Opinion autos.com

If you want a car of enjoyment for four, the BMW 4 Series Convertible is a great option. Would you choose the 420i Convertible? Well look, it seems to me more than enough to enjoy a car with these characteristics. Of course, I would equip the M Sport, because the suspension has a firm setting, but without being punishing and thus you win the variable transmission steering, better brakes …

There will be to whom it seems little. Well, there BMW offers the 430i Convertible, for 4,100 euros more and, of course, the 440i XDrive, 6-cylinder, but that is already going to 83,400 euros with the electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential.

For the rest, I think it is a well-built car, with a sensation of firmness at the wheel that is outstanding for a convertible and with a fabric hood that is true to tradition but still manages to protect you a lot. And that when you remove it … you have just convinced yourself that yes, this car may be for you.

