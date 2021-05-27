BMW 4 Series Cabrio 2021: we tested the convertible

The open bodywork of the BMW 4 Series arrives with four initial engines and three more to be joined later. The novelty is a soft top to the detriment of the hard metal of the previous generation.

May 26, 2021 (14:15 CET)

BMW 4 Series Convertible, we got into the sportiest convertible

BMW’s Cabrio tradition stems from the second generation 3 Series known as the E30. It started as a soft top until the fifth generation, the E93, decided to put a retractable hardtop so fashionable in those early years of the millennium. Then the Series 3 unfolded into Series 4 for the Coupé and that code worked for the convertible body (it arrived in 2013). Now it has returned to the canvas roof since it favors the weight of the whole and acoustic comfort is not lost with the roof up.

The previous generation of Series 4 in its different bodies (Coupé, Cabrio and Gran Coupé) 800,000 copies were sold, of which only 25% correspond to the Cabrio version (45% Gran Coupé). In Spain this mix is ​​poorer for open bodywork with only 18% of sales.

The soft top of the BMW 4 Series returns providing lightness

The starting point is therefore the 4 Series Coupé, but the design makes it a very different car. The flat, elongated rear in the shape of a third volume gives it a very distinctive look, with the canvas roof more centered. This allows kinematics with a specific cover to store the canvas roof. The maneuver takes 18 seconds. Behind it is a boot lid, with a smaller loading mouth and a boot that is distinguished by depth. Its capacity is 380 liters with the hood on and 300 liters without the hood.. In the trunk there is a handle to fold down the seats and house the windshield, an always interesting option in a Convertible. And in those rear seats, two fairly tall adults can sit without much trouble. So we can say that it is a four-seater Cabrio, more than a 2 + 2 as it usually happens.

But the soft top is 40% lighter than the hard top of its predecessor. This means that, compared to an equivalent version, it weighs only 165 kg more than a 4 Series Coupé. And according to the brand it is distributed 50% between both axes, with a lower center of gravity by 21mm. As standard, the soft top is black and the anthracite silver effect is offered as an option. The bodywork has been reinforced with additional side members and a new aluminum underbody panel. The aerodynamics have been optimized and the track width is greater than in the previous model (+28 mm at the front and +18 mm at the rear).

BMW 4 Series.

BMW 4 Series Convertible, many options

The initial engine offering is that of three gasoline engines. 420i, 430i and M440 i xDrive, as well as a 420d diesel. Later will come the diesel 430d and M44od xDrive. It must be said that the six-cylinder gasoline, that is the 440i, as well as all three diesels, feature 48V mildHybrid technology thus they have the Eco label. The 48V starter-generator assists the drive with its additional power of 8 kW / 11 hp. The powers start from the 184 CV, up to the 374 CV of the most powerful M440i xDrive. You also have to aim that the Cabrio range of the 4 Series will be completed with the M4 Competition Cabrio version long awaited by all. This sports car will arrive with xDrive all-wheel drive only.

Prices start at 57,300 euros for the 420i version what do you suppose 8,900 euros more than its equivalent in Coupé. Note that all of them have the 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox. And in option Eight-speed Steptronic Sport with new “Sprint”, Which allows instant acceleration by simply holding down the reduction gear lever so that you instantly return several gears to overtake. This function joins that of Launch Control that we already know.

The chassis has been tuned for the weight and stiffness of the car, with different drops of the front axle and a new suspension setting. As an option, the adaptive M suspension can be mounted with electronically controlled dampers, M Sport brakes with blue or red calipers, electronically controlled M Sport differential (from 430i) and fully variable locking for the rear differential.

The mechanical range will be completed in the coming months

Although the standard equipment is complete and they start from 17 ”wheels (it offers a frontal collision warning with brake intervention, lane departure warning, which includes return to the lane with steering assistance and the information system of speed limit) highlights an M Sport Pro package, including 19-inch M light-alloy wheels and a special engine sound, which can be heard from the inside. The M Carbon and M performance Parts exterior packages will be available from the start of commercialization.

From a dynamic point of view, I had the opportunity to test only the 430i version, possibly the most balanced in the range with a starting price of 61,400 euros and 256 hp from the 2-liter inline 4-cylinder engine. More than enough power to move the almost 1,800 kg that the car weighs. Without the hood, the aerodynamic noises are evident even if we have the windshield mounted but it is not annoying. With the hood mounted, the good work of the canvas roof is demonstrated, which has a perfect fit. You have the same feeling of going the Coupé, for its acoustic comfort and the feeling of rigidity of the body.