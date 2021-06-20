BMW 333i E30: the unknown South African M3

It was the eighties, and South Africa it was positioned as one of the most powerful foreign markets for BMW. It was the first country outside of Germany where BMW opened a productive subsidiary, which to this day continues to operate at full capacity. BMW wanted to compete in the defunct Group 1 races in South Africa, and for this he had to produce various street homologations, in the form of several very exclusive BMWs. The best known was the BMW 333i, based on the second generation Series 3. A South African BMW M3, loaded with Alpina genes.

When BMW had their 333i on the brink of candy, Group 1 ceased to exist, effectively ending the BMW M1 as well. Bernd Pitschreider – then director of BMW South Africa – was one of the architects of this project. The idea was simple: install one of the largest six cylinders in BMW’s arsenal in one of the lightest bodies. Only 210 units of the BMW 333i E30 they were produced between 1985 and 1987, and all of them had coupe bodywork. What made them truly special were those involved in their development.

Today the BMW 333i is considered one of the most exclusive and rare BMWs ever produced. Their prices reflect this.

BMW chose the M30 “big-six” thruster of the 633 CSi and 733i due to its large torque reserves, mechanical simplicity and ease of enhancement. The M30 had only two valves per cylinder, but it was extremely robust and featured Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection. BMW Motorsport and Alpina collaborated on the development of the M30 for the BMW 333i. Alpina brought in new intake manifolds, a new radiator and a less restrictive exhaust. These modifications were developed at its facilities in Buchloe, in Bavaria.

BMW Motorsport was in charge of fine-tuning the fuel supply system, as well as installing a rear self-locking 25% and a ZF gearbox very similar to that of the BMW M3 – with the first down and back. The 3,210 cc naturally aspirated engine went on to develop 197 hp at 5,500 rpm, with a forceful torque of 285 Nm at just 4,300 rpm. The torque curve was modified in order to achieve better bass in the street car, whose displacement was the largest ever seen in a 3 Series E30.

BMW never sold the M3 in South Africa, as it was never officially offered right-hand drive.

In addition, the car was fitted with a M-Technik body kit, in addition to grated brake discs signed by Alpina and 16-inch 20-spoke wheels, also specific to the Bavarian coach. Inside there were not many modifications with respect to other Series 3. However, it did have specific instrumentation, with a speedometer that reached 270 km / h and red needles reserved for BMW Motorsport – remember that the BMW 333i was released before the BMW M3 E30, which would hit the market months later.

It had more than good performance, with a 0 to 100 km / h in 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 228 km / h. The figures obtained by various magazines at the time revealed even better figures. A curious detail about the BMW 333i is that the engine took up so much room under the hood that its buyers were forced to choose between an air conditioning system – rather essential in a place like South Africa – and the power steering. Personally, I would have preferred not to have power steering than to die of heat.