Bmw 330i touring edition m launch colombia

Although a few decades ago station wagons of various brands and sizes were a common landscape in the streets of the country, here they were not unrelated to the rise of SUVs with few exceptions at different times, they practically disappeared. However, Autogermana seems to have identified enough market for them and decided to launch the 330i Touring Edition M.

The last time we saw the BMW 3 Series Touring officially in Colombia was with the E36 generation, that is, until the end of the last century, which is why his return is surely a breath of fresh air and even more so for those who are still not convinced of the SUV.

BMW 330i Touring

Daniel Galindo, manager of BMW, says that “We offer this BMW 3 Series Touring to purists who love this type of vehicle since it is an icon for many fans of the brand, especially among those who appreciate the functionality of its interior and cargo space, by virtue of which cyclists and golfers, among others, and families find the space to transport their bicycles, bags or luggage in an environment of design, technology and performance ”.

Gallery: BMW 3 Series Touring (reference photos)

In this sense, the BMW 3 Series Touring arrives in Colombia in a single configuration as the 330i Touring Edition M, which translates into the 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo engine with 258 horsepower, 400 Nm of torque, 8-speed Steptronic transmission and a whole sporty aesthetic package: fenders, 19-inch M wheels, M steering wheel, among others.

Measuring 4.70 meters long, 1.82 wide, 1.44 high and having a wheelbase of 2.85 meters, the BMW 330i Touring Edition M offers a 500 liter trunk (expandable to 1,510 by folding down the backs of the rear bench) Accessible only through the rear window or by fully opening the power-operated gate.

BMW 330i Touring

Gallery: BMW 3 Series Touring (reference photos)

As might be expected from its price and segment, the equipment is quite complete. The BMW 330i Touring Edition M arrives with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.2-inch infotainment screen, Bluetooth and Apple Car Play connectivity, and voice-activated personal assistant saying “Hey, BMW”.

The parking assistant is also equipped that performs all the maneuvers to park by itself in perpendicular and parallel, Sensatec upholstery and black Alcantara with blue stitching, panoramic roof, electrically adjustable front seats and two-zone automatic climate control.

Those who still prefer station wagons over SUVs will surely find in the BMW 330i Touring Edition M an interesting opportunity to satisfy your taste, this time for a price of 183 million pesos.

BMW 330i Touring