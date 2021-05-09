BMW 320si (2006): the latest BMW homologation special

The Homologation Special They are street cars whose purpose is allow your racing counterpart to participate in competition. They were common in the late eighties, especially in the era of Group B rallying and its Group A successors. Today, we could consider a special homologation to the Toyota GR Yaris. They are special cars of limited production – the regulations mark how many street cars must be sold – whose value ends up rising over the years. One of the most unknown cars in this category is the BMW 320si.

In appearance, the BMW 320si is a simple BMW 3 Series with BMW Motorsport signed wheels. A car that we have tired of seeing on our streets, usually mounting a diesel engine and some modifications of doubtful taste. However, the BMW 320si was the last BMW homologation special. A car from which only 2,600 units were built in 2006, and with an interesting story to tell us. We guarantee that you will not stop looking at BMW 3 Series tailgates to see if you discover an exotic and unknown 320si.

Don’t confuse it with the BMW 320is, a two-liter BMW M3 E30 made for Italy and Portugal.

Born to homologate BMW’s participation in the WTCC

In the middle of the past decade, BMW Motorsport relaunched its competition program in the world touring car, taking advantage of many other brands entering the rag of the growing popularity of the WTCC. SEAT even got to compete in the WTCC – successfully – with a Leon TDI, but that’s a story for another day. BMW Motorsport needed to homologate the 3 Series participation in the WTCC, and for this, it had to build 2,600 street units of the car that would be the basis of its race car. Apparently a simple task, right?

The problem was that they also needed to homologate the engine with which they would compete in the WTCC. And so the BMW 320si was born, a BMW 3 Series with four doors and normal appearance, but with a very special heart. On an aesthetic level, it was almost impossible to differentiate a BMW 3 Series with the M package from a 320si. The most observant could see then exclusive wheels, and a very discreet emblem on the tailgate. The braking equipment also denoted that we were not facing a simple 150 hp 320i, the brake discs were 300 mm in diameter and came from a 325i.

Its engine was assembled by hand and its cylinder head was manufactured alongside those of the BMW Formula 1.

Although its gearbox and body were unchanged from a 320i, its engine had nothing to do with it. Its cylinder head was manufactured in the same Landshut foundry where BMW Formula 1 cylinder heads were manufactured., and was assembled by hand – along with the rest of the engine components – in Hams Hall, near Coventry, in the United Kingdom. Although its 1,997 cc displacement was only 2 cubic centimeters higher than that of the 320i, the engine stroke was shorter, and it was compensated by a one millimeter larger piston diameter.

The rocker cover was carbon fiber, to save 10 kilos of weight and reduce the center of gravity. BMW Motorsport also raised its compression ratio over a 320i four-cylinder. Although the engine was essentially the same as the 320si in the WTCC, its power was nowhere near the 300 PS of atmospheric racing cars. It was only 20 hp higher than the 320i: developed 173 hp at 7,000 rpm, and a torque of 199 Nm at 4,250 rpm.

The injection cut-off was at 7,300 rpm.

The engine had a distinctive metallic sound, and completely dispensed with the Valvetronic variable valve timing system, for the sake of greater mechanical simplicity and better performance in competition. On paper, it did 0 to 100 km / h in 8.1 seconds, and the reviews of the time claimed that the engine gave the best of itself in the upper zone of the rev counter. Its chassis was balanced and very agile, with a composure typical of a car with a perfect weight distribution.

It was only available with a six-speed manual gearbox, and only 2,200 left-hand drive units were manufactured. Nowadays it is difficult to find units for sale, and the few available, have a price considerably higher than a simple 320i. The BMW 320si was never a miniature BMW M3, but it was a very special car, with a heart firmly planted in motorsport and with as much pedigree as the best BMW Motorsport cars. A car that does not deserve to go down in history discreetly and quietly.

The original engines did not usually reach 100,000 km.

Unfortunately, it is an engine of delicate reliability, and prone to cylinder liner failure – many owners have had to replace engines before reaching 100,000 km. In addition, the use of 98 octane gasoline is recommended to avoid cranking and it is advisable to use the highest quality oil at intervals shorter than those recommended by the manufacturer. Likewise, it is very important not to demand the best of the engine from itself without ensuring that the oil is at its optimum temperature.