The latest engine to arrive is the M340d xDrive version ‘mild-hybrid’ Diesel

It develops a power of 340 horses and a maximum torque of 700 Newton meter

The new BMW 3 Series Touring 2020 offers all the characteristics of the seventh generation of the German model plus that extra versatility that family bodies always provide. It has eight engines if you count the plug-in hybrid, which arrives in mid-2020. It is available from 40,850 euros.

The new BMW 3 Series Touring 2020 It arrives with the aim of demonstrating that, in an era where SUVs dominate the automotive scene, family members of a lifetime still have a place. This in particular is the sixth generation of this body, so that it does not go hand in hand with the conventional 3 Series, which already has seven. Its rivals are the Audi A4 Avant, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate or the Volvo V60.

BMW 3 SERIES TOURING 2020: EXTERIOR

He BMW 3 Series Touring it is 4.71 meters long and 2.85 meters wide; 76 millimeters longer and 41 wider than its predecessor. Its height is 1.47 meters, 11 millimeters more.

In terms of design, it shares everything we already discovered with the conventional version of the model, with the logical difference of a rear part in which now an electrically operated gate takes center stage.

As standard, the BMW 3 Series Touring offered with 17-inch wheels, with the ability to install a specification of 19.

The optical group uses LED technology, standard from the base model.

BMW 3 SERIES TOURING 2020: INTERIOR

The trunk has a capacity of 500 liters, a figure that can grow to 1,510 in the event that we fold down the rear row of seats. Both figures are slightly reduced in the plug-in hybrid version. BMW has only released the cargo volume with the seats folded down in this version, which is 1,420 liters.

The interior layout, meanwhile, is exact to that of the Series 3 sedan.

BMW 3 SERIES TOURING 2020: EQUIPMENT

As for the equipment, standard LED headlights are offered, which as an option can equip laser technology, a Head-Up Display with more information than until now or the Parking Assistant, capable of intervening in the direction, the accelerator , the brake and the gear change.

He BMW 3 Series Touring 2020 It is also a reference in terms of driving aids and safety systems, since it incorporates as standard some such as the speed limit warning, the lane departure warning with steering assistant, the frontal crash assistant with intervention in braking or emergency braking in the city capable of detecting pedestrians and cyclists. All these elements can be added others as an option, such as the adaptive cruise control with automatic stop and start function or the Driving Assistant Professional, the assistant capable of helping to keep the car in the lane that also offers a protection system of active lateral collision and evasion assistant.

BMW 3 SERIES TOURING 2020: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range is made up of seven motors, three gasoline, four Diesel and a plug-in hybrid. Among the former are two four-cylinder with 184 and 256 horsepower and a six-cylinder with 374 horsepower, which is the M340i xDrive Touring. The diesel engines are two tetracylindricals of 150 and 190 horsepower and a six-cylinder of 265. The Diesel intermediate version, the 320d, incorporates since 2020 a ‘mild-hybrid’ system that provides 11 horsepower in certain situations and which helps limit consumption. The spearhead as far as this fuel is concerned is the M340d xDrive version brand, which is a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder engine with 340 hp and 700 Newton meter. It incorporates a ‘mild-hybrid’ system, and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in 4.8 seconds. It also includes elements such as the M differential, the M suspension and M Sport brakes, in addition to specific design details.

Except for the lightest of the Diesel, all incorporate a Steptronic automatic transmission eight-speed as standard. Even this one can equip it as an option. For its part, the traction system is rear as standard, except for the M340i and M340d versions, which is fully standard. The xDrive can be equipped as an option on the 320d, 330d and 330i versions.

He BMW M340i xDrive Touring It is the top of the range. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / hour in just 4.5 seconds, just one tenth slower than in the same version with a saloon body. It features an M Sport differential, an M Sport suspension that includes variable sport steering and M Sport brakes, plus custom M exterior features with optimized aerodynamic properties.

He BMW 330e xDrive Touring It consists of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and 184 horsepower plus an electric propeller that adds 113 more horsepower. In total the power is 252 horses, a figure that can be as high as 292 for ten seconds thanks to the XtraBoost function. The maximum torque is 420 Newton meter.

The plug-in hybrid BMW 3 Series Touring features an eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / hour is achieved in 6.1 seconds, while its top speed is 220 km / hour.

The electric range of the BMW 330e xDrive Touring is 55 kilometers. Its average consumption starts from 2 liters per 100 kilometers, while the electric one does the same from 17.8 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers. Average emissions are 46 grams per kilometer traveled.

BMW 3 SERIES TOURING 2020: PRICE

He BMW 3 Series Touring It is available in Spain with a starting price of 40,850 euros for the 318d version. The cheapest of gasoline, the 320i, starts from 44,650 euros. The M340i xDrive starts from 73,200 euros, while the M340d xDrive does so from 74,100 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/09/2020 BMW presents the M340d xDrive version of the 3 Series Touring. 02/20/2020 BMW announces the features of the Plug-In Hybrid 3 Series Touring. 01/16/2020 BMW confirms the arrival of the first microhybrid version of the model. 10/29/2019 BMW reveals details of the M340i xDrive version. 09/03/2019 BMW reveals data and images of the new 3 Series Touring.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.