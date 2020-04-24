If it depends on BMW, the electrified car market will continue to grow in Brazil. In response to the launch of the brand new Audi E-tron, a fully electric SUV of half a million reais, BMW announced the same day that the start of sales of the new 3 Series hybrid plug-in is confirmed still in the first half. The chosen version is the 330e M Sport. The price was not disclosed, but it will certainly be much more affordable than the Audi E-tron (car of another category). The most expensive BMW 3 Series, currently, is the 330i M Sport (about R $ 270 thousand).

BMW 330e M Sport: sales of the plug-in hybrid sedan will start this semester.

Photo: BMW / Disclosure

Produced in Munich, the brand’s headquarters in Germany, the plug-in hybrid version of the best-selling model in BMW’s history expands the range available in Brazil. In addition to the 330i M Sport version, the brand also sells the 320i Sport, 320i Sport GP and 320i M Sport versions. The new BMW 330e M Sport offers an unprecedented combination in the 3 Series, which now combines the latest generation energy efficiency with BMW eDrive technology. With a 12 kWh battery, the Series 3 plug-in hybrid has a range of 66 km in electric mode.

The hybrid plug-in system of the premium sedan develops 292 hp of combined power (34 horsepower more than the 330i M Sport version). The combined torque of the 330e is 420 Nm (20 Nm more than the 330i M Sport). With these torque and power values, the 330e accelerates from 0-100 km / h in 5.9 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 230 km / h. The internal combustion engine is a 2.0 biturbo four-cylinder with 184 hp (5,000 to 6,500 rpm) and 300 Nm of torque (1,500 rpm to 4,000 rpm). The electric motor has 113 hp (84 kW) of power and 256 Nm of torque – power and torque are available from 0 to 3,170 rpm.

The BMW 330e M Sport’s equipment package includes semi-autonomous driving assist systems, strengthening comfort, driving dynamics and the interaction between the driver and the vehicle. The car is capable of following the distance and speed of the car ahead, of recognizing and staying on the lanes and even of automatically reversing routes in reverse.

“We are going to increase the power of choice of the customer who already makes the BMW 3 Series the sales leader among the premium sedans of the Brazilian market,” says Roberto Carvalho, commercial director of BMW do Brasil. According to Fenabrave, the BMW 3 Series sold 991 units in Brazil this year (until April 23). Of this total, 921 were from the 320i version and only 70 were from the 330i.

