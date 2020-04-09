Gain in size to offer more interior space

The new BMW 3 Series 2020 is already on sale with Diesel and gasoline mechanics and a starting price of 39,950 euros. The latest version to arrive is the M340d xDrive, which adds to its sporty image a highly performance diesel engine assisted by a ‘mild-hybrid’ system.

BMW has renewed its most iconic car, the Series 3, which receives its seventh generation – called G20 in its internal code – with significant aesthetic and technological changes, but without giving up its sporty appearance and its traditional promise of performance and comfort. It is available with a four-door sedan, Touring –family– and Gran Turismo, with five-door bodywork..

The new BMW 3 Series measures 4.71 meters in length, 1.83 in width and 1.44 in height; making it 8 centimeters longer, 1.6 centimeters wider, and 1.3 lower than its predecessor. Due to its dimensions between the Mercedes C-Class – 4.69 meters long – and the Audi A4 –Of 4.43–, its main competitors, but with a wheelbase that has grown by 4.1 centimeters to 2.85 meters, the largest of the three. This change in measures can be seen in a somewhat larger cabin, in addition to an even more stable behavior.

BMW has worked on the platform of the new 3 Series to offer a greater structural rigidity. However, thanks to the use of aluminum in the suspension, the hood and the front panels of the body, it has managed to reduce its weight by 55 kilos compared to the previous generation -up to a total of 1,450 kilos-, lower the center of gravity by one centimeter and maintain a 50:50 mass distribution between the two axes.

BMW 3 SERIES: EXTERIOR

The aesthetic changes compared to its predecessor are evident on the front, where it incorporates a larger active calender with a very wide chrome profile, and the optical groups, which are completely as standard LED technology -optionally they can be laser- and bear some similarity to those of the 3 E46 Series due to the protrusion on the underside. The bumper can be discreet and elegant with standard finishes, Sport and Luxury; or more muscular and aggressive with the M Sport package.

The same M Sport package incorporates somewhat larger side heels, 18 or 19 inch wheels optionally -Standard are 16 or 17 inches depending on mechanical version-, and blue painted brake calipers. The side view maintains its characteristic silhouette, with a relatively long hood, a short front overhang and the characteristic Hofmeister curve in the rear door, which for the first time is divided by its frame. The line of tension that comes from the rear is diluted as it passes through the door handles.

In the rear, the main change is in the boot lid, which draws a more enveloping and less flat shape than in the previous generation, inspired by the M3 CSL according to the brand. The three-dimensional rear lights of leds They describe an L-shaped angle, while the bumper, just like the front one, is very flat with the standard finishes, Sport and Luxury; and more angular in the M Sport. All versions equip double tail exhaust symmetrical aluminum.

BMW 3 SERIES: INTERIOR

Inside, the similarities to other recent BMW releases is remarkable. Elegant and clear, as usual in the brand, now presents a more modern and technological aspect than in the previous generation and offers the possibility of choosing between various environments with different materials, colors and ruffles. The materials are of good quality, soft surfaces abound in the upper area, with the presence of hard plastics of good touch in the lower part.

The central screen, which can be 6.8, 8.8 or 10.3 inchesIt is now better integrated into the dashboard and although it is tactile, it can still be managed from the iDrive control knob on the center console. Most of the controls have been relocated to make them more accessible and both the start button and the push buttons for the Driving Experience Control system, are located in the center console, next to the gear selector.

As a novelty, the instrumentation can accommodate a 5.7 inch TFT screen –before it was 2.7 inches – or be completely digital with a 12.3-inch display. In this regard, it should be noted that BMW has designed the speedometer and tachometer dials with a semi-oval shape, on which the speed and revolution indicators progress in contrast. This can be a bit confusing the first time we get behind the wheel, but it is not difficult to read, since the speed is also indicated digitally in the instrument cluster and on head-up display, which is optional.

The cockpit is now slightly wider in the previous seats and it offers a little more space for the legs of the passengers in the rear ones, thanks to the increase in its wheelbase, although the rear central seat is rather testimonial and is not particularly comfortable to face long trips due to the hardness of the backrest and the dimensions of the transmission tunnel.

For its part, the boot has not increased its 480 liters capacity, but BMW ensures that it is now more usable due to its dimensions and the size of the loading mouth. As standard, the backrests of the rear seats are folding in 40:20:40 configuration, which allows to gain some load capacity.

BMW 3 SERIES: EQUIPMENT

The new BMW has made a leap in terms of technological equipment and, among other systems, incorporates the headlights and lights with LED technology, electrochromic interior mirror, electric parking brake, driving mode selector –Comfort, Eco Pro and Sport–, cruise control with pedestrian detection and emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors, multifunction leather steering wheel, three-zone climate control. The function of automatic emergency call in the event of an accident, and the new operating system 7.0 with remote update and an intelligent personal assistant, which allows you to interact with it vocally or gesturally. Thus, it is possible to request information about a location or to change the temperature of the climate control by voice commands, as well as manipulate the sound equipment in a gestural way.

Optionally it is possible to equip the new 3 Series with laser headlights with a range of up to 500 meters, wireless charging surface for mobile phone, sunroof, power-opening boot, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, or a reverse parking assist function reverse autonomously the last 50 meters, if they have been traveled at less than 35 km / hour. As a novelty, a function of digital key that allows you to access and drive the vehicle without having the original key. To do this, you only need a phone with NFC technology or a card of these characteristics provided by the brand.

As an option it is also possible to choose between several configurations that allow you to make the car more sporty or more comfortable as you prefer. You can choose a sports suspension M firmer, or adaptive suspension, also signed by M Sport, which includes variable hardness dampers to offer the best compromise between comfort and driving dynamics. Finally, the sports division of the Munich house offer some more powerful brakes, a variable gear ratio direction or a system electronic control for rear differential for better dynamic behavior.

BMW 3 SERIES: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range of the new BMW 3 Series is formed initially by Diesel and gasoline engines from 150 to 374 horsepower. The Diesel are the versions 318d and 320d of the 2.0 inline four-cylinder engine, delivering 150 and 190 horsepower respectively, plus the 330d 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder, which delivers 265 horsepower. He 320d In 2020, it receives a 48-volt ‘mild-hybrid’ system that helps limit fuel consumption, in addition to providing 11 horsepower in certain situations.

The last to arrive at the offer is the M340d xDrive, which combines a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 340 horsepower and 700 Newton meters. With it, the Series 3 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / hour in 4.6 seconds. The presence of a 48-volt ‘mild-hybrid’ system allows you to save fuel and wear the DGT Eco Label. The change is automatic steptronic with coho speeds. Being a sports version, it has elements such as the M sports suspension, the M differential or the standard M sports brakes.

The gasoline ones are the 320i and 330i, of 184 and 258 horses respectively; both 2.0-liter in-line four-cylinder. They all equip the 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox, except the access version 318d, which is a six-speed manual.

The top of the range is set by BMW M340i xDrive, 3.0-liter, six-cylinder in-line, with an output of 374 horsepower. With an acceleration 0 to 100 in 4.4 seconds, improves the record of its predecessor in half a second. It also incorporates an M Sport differential, an M Sport suspension that includes variable sport steering and M Sport brakes, as well as custom M exterior features with optimized aerodynamic properties. This model will be the top of the range until the arrival of the new BMW M3, for which we do not have official data.

Regarding the 330e version, plug-in hybrid, 252 horsepower, it announces an electric range of 50 kilometers with an average consumption of 1.7 kilometers. You have the right to wear the Zero label of the DGT.

BMW 3 SERIES: DRIVING PRINTS

During the presentation of the new BMW 3 Series 2020 we have had the opportunity to test, for a short period of time, its version Diesel 320d xDrive 190 horsepower which, predictably, will be the most sold.

With this engine, the 3 Series accelerates very progressively and it is easy to maintain a high cruising speed with great ride comfort. The soundproofing of the vehicle is very good and there is only a slight aerodynamic noise when driving at speeds above the legal limit. The noise of the engine at medium speed is very low, and there are no uncomfortable vibrations despite being a four-cylinder block. Only when raising the speed of driving and revving the engine, we appreciate its characteristic sound of Diesel mechanics, which in no case is annoying, but it is less passionate than that of gasoline mechanics.

The ride comfort of the BMW 3 Series it is high even with the sporty-non-adaptive tare suspension, and is not uncomfortable or particularly rough when overcoming potholes or speed bumps at moderate speed. Facing a stretch of mountain road at a nimble pace, it holds bodywork very well and offers great cornering confidence. To be a saloon weighing 1,500 kilos, an agile and dynamic car is shown, but we need a little more bite in braking with the standard brakes.

BMW assures that, with the xDrive all-wheel drive system, the 320d we have driven sends more torque to the rear axle but the truth is that, in our experience, it is not easy to make you lose grip on the rear wheels even if you accelerate forcefully during a corner support. The traction capacity is good and offers a great feeling of control.

For its part, the automatic gearbox eight-speed works so faint to select the most suitable gear at all times. In Eco Pro and Comfort driving modes, the gearbox allows ‘sailing’ and take advantage of inertia to avoid losing more speed than the account.

In Sport mode, the engine response is more forceful and its sound more evident. This comes in part from vehicle speaker system, it is well achieved but it is not intrusive or artificial.

BMW 3 SERIES: PRICE

He BMW 3 Series 2020 It has a starting price of 39,950 euros, a figure that corresponds to version 318d. The most affordable gasoline-powered unit is the 320i, and it costs a minimum of € 43,750. The first all-wheel drive model is the 320d, which costs € 47,650, just € 2,600 more than the powered 320d. For its part, the plug-in hybrid starts from 53,950 euros. The top of the range are the M340i, from 71,900 euros, and the M340d, which starts at 72,100 euros.

With all new BMW 3 Series It is a well equipped car with quality finishes, which offers a great ride comfort next to a very good dynamic behavior. Considered as the reference in the segment Of the premium mid-size sedans in its previous generation, it is somewhat less expensive than its main competitors, so it has plenty of arguments to stay on the throne.

