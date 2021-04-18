BMW 2002 turbo (1973) – BMW’s first turbo is the granddaddy of the M2





The BMW 2002 turbo It is one of the most important cars in the history of BMW. It was one of the first to be developed by BMW Motorsport – alongside the fantastic 3.0 CSL E9 – and the first production turbocharged European car. In many respects it is the direct predecessor to the newly launched BMW M2 Coupe. It is a very special car whose history would well deserve more than one article: it could be said that it is one of those directly responsible for the current reputation of BMW in the world of high performance.

BMW 2002: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Clean lines, dynamic purity and powerful engines. The BMW Neue Klasse laid the foundation for today’s BMW.

In the early 1960s, BMW launched a series of vehicles called “Neue Klasse”, or “New Class”, as they are known internationally. Little ones vehicles, light and agile, far from the luxury of the BMWs of the previous decade. Cars focused on driving enjoyment, which saved BMW from the near bankruptcy it was in at the time. Towards the end of the 1960s, the 1600s were launched, small two-door coupes that soon became popular as a cheap racing car.

At that time, the BMW product manager was Helmut Werner Bönsch and by chance, he ran into Alex von Falkenhausen – designer of the BMW M10 engine in the BMW workshops. Surprisingly, both had computerized the installation of two-liter engines in their BMW 1600-2, originally equipped with 1.6-liter engines. Both agreed that it was necessary to produce a 2002, an agile and powerful car, but light and affordable enough. Two liters, 100 hp and just 940 kg were a good recipe.

The 2002 BMW soon became a tremendously popular car, bringing millions of marks to BMW, laying the foundation for BMW’s reputation as a brand of passionate drivers. In 1970 several prepared BMW 2002s took the victory in their category of the 24 hours of Nürburgring. He was the winner of rallies, promotion competitions and all kinds of amateur categories. In 1971, BMW decided to add an extra dose of power to the BMW 2002, and then they had the brilliant idea to talk to BMW Motorsport.

See the complete gallery at Diariomotor

Turbo comes to BMW

Only 1,672 units were produced between 1973 and 1975. The oil crisis affected demand very negatively.

In 1973 BMW presented the 2002 turbo at the Frankfurt Motor Show. A high-performance version of the BMW 2002, the first European production car to be fitted with a turbocharged powertrain as standard. It was presented just a few months before the 1973 oil crisis, which undoubtedly affected its production, and that of all cars with a certain appetite for fuel. To the two-liter M10 engine – equipped with Kugelfischer mechanical injection – a generously sized KKK turbocharger fitted.

Although its compression ratio was lowered to 6.9: 1 to prevent cranking, the powerplant developed tremendous 170 hp at 5,800 rpm, with peak torque of a generous 240Nm of peak torque at 4,900rpm. Weighing just 1,060 kilos, it was a very fast car: it accelerated to 100 km / h in 7.3 seconds and its top speed was 209 km / h. Yes, any sport utility vehicle is faster today, but think that this car was launched no less than 42 years ago, when the most popular car in Spain was the SEAT 600.

Today it is impossible to find a copy in good condition for less than 50,000 euros.

170 hp may seem few, but the way that the BMW 2002 turbo had to deliver its power was anything but quiet. The old turbo engines had tremendous lag and were famous for their roughness. In the 2002 turbo the car seemed to have 50 hp all the way to 4,000 rpm, when a torrent of power was unleashed on the rear axle, pushing relentlessly up to 6,000 rpm. Its four-speed gearbox had a perfect stagger to take advantage of the 170 hp of its engine.

But it was a car of delicate handling to the limit, considering the nature of its propellant. Although its tires were 185 mm in section and its tuning had been courtesy of BMW Motorsport, it was not a car suitable for all audiences. He won dozens of races in the 70s and still wins vintage races with ease. Aesthetically, it was clearly differentiated from the other BMW 2002. of the time. Look at the colors that decorate its bodywork: they are the same BMW Motorsport colors.

See the complete gallery at Diariomotor

A sporty bumper adorned the front, and optional vinyl made it could be read on its front “2002 turbo” from a mirror. A detail that surely many saw in the left lane of the Autobahn. The side vinyls gave the impression of movement, of readiness for action, even while standing still. A spoiler adorned the rear, with little discreet sportiness. Only 1,672 units were made: the oil crisis ended the 2002 turbo – fuel-intensive – but the legend lives on.