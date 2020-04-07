It was born from the FAAR platform, in such a way that it has front-wheel drive

It arrives in Spain with four engines, two of them gasoline and as many Diesel

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020 is presented with a specific design product of its four-door body, four mechanical options, front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and a more spacious interior than that of the coupe version.

He BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020 is ahead of Los Angeles Lounge, where his physical release will take place, with a digital presentation in which he has revealed all his secrets. It starts from the same platform as the new BMW 1 Series and reaches the market ready to compete with what is its clearest rival, the Mercedes A-Class Sedan.

BMW 2 SERIES GRAN COUPÉ 2020: EXTERIOR

He BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020 offers a length of 4.53 meters, a width of 1.80 and a height of 1.42, while its wheelbase is 2.67 meters. These dimensions place him exactly between Series 1 and Series 3, which measure respectively 4.32 and 4.71 meters.

Regarding the pure and hard design, to say that it is clearly conditioned by the four doors it offers. Maintains the dynamic appearance of the Series 2 Coupe although with nuances. The first, on the front, since it incorporates a much more voluminous grill in the line of the manufacturer’s latest releases. The headlights are standard LEDs, although they can be adaptive as an option, while on the side it commands a drop in the roof that converges hand in hand with the waist line to achieve an interesting mix between sportiness and elegance. The C-pillar is quite narrow, while the rear optics, which narrow as they enter the central area, are another of its hallmarks.

The exhaust outlets vary depending on the chosen mechanics. However, they all have a diameter of 90 millimeters except in the case of the M235i xDrive, which are specific.

The tires of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe They range from 16 to 19 inches.

BMW 2 SERIES GRAN COUPÉ 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe It is in line with the latest releases of the brand. One of the most curious points lies in the possibility of incorporating backlit trims in six different colors that come standard on even the highest trim levels.

The extra space available is another point in favor of this version of the Series 2. According to the brand, there is better accessibility and 33 mm more legroom than in the Coupé. The seating position is 12 millimeters higher.

The infotainment system is the new BMW Operating System 7.0 with optional gestural control. The screen on which it unfolds is 10.25 inches, the same size as the digital control panel. As an option you can include a Head-Up Display 9.2 inch. That in the most equipped versions, if not the serial screen is 8.8 inches.

The boot has a capacity of 430 liters, 40 more than the Coupe. It can also be lowered in a 40/20/40 ratio. The gate can be opened with a gesture of the foot if you pay for this extra.

BMW 2 SERIES GRAN COUPÉ 2020: EQUIPMENT

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe offers a basic version and four equipment lines. Among them is first the model Luxury Line, which has design elements in satin aluminum and Dakota leather upholstery. With a sportier touch are the finishes Sport Y M Sport, the latter closest from the aesthetic plane to the top of the range, the M235i xDrive. In fact, it already includes elements such as the front skirt with specifically sculpted air intakes and gloss black coverings, the kidney grille with satin aluminum bars and the BMW M rear skirt in deep black. It also shares with the top-of-the-range model the M Sport steering wheel and the standard sports seats with Trigon / Sensatec upholstery.

For his part, the M235i xDrive exclusive details are reserved such as a unique mesh design grille, a glossy black BMW M rear spoiler and a body color M rear spoiler on the tailgate.

As standard, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe offers led headlights, 16 to 18-inch wheels depending on the chosen motorization, leather and multifunctional sports steering wheel, long object loading system and 40/20/40 divisible rear seats, front armrest, fixing system for child seat i- passenger size, compartment package, interior trim Quarzsilber matte, rain sensor, PDC parking sensors front and rear, dual zone climate control, cruise control, Active Guard Plus, smart emergency call, ConnectedDrive services, BMW Live Cockpit with Connected Package and repair warranty extended to the third year or 200,000 kilometers.

M Performance has a catalog of parts to make the appearance of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020 something more aggressive. Regarding the exterior, a series of parts can be incorporated in carbon fiber and in a glossy black finish. Among them, for example, is a spoiler at the rear and an air diffuser. New tires are also offered, with two 18-inch models and a third 19-inch. The upgraded brake system features red painted calipers. The perforated discs gain in size and lightness, and fixed four-piston calipers act on them. On the rear axle the brake discs are lighter and the calipers are floating and single piston.

For doors M Performance offers new projectors with three different motifs. Already inside, the catalog makes the steering wheel available to the customer M Performance in Alcantara, carbon fiber trim, M Performance floor mats, the carbon fiber gear shift knob on models with automatic transmissions and the gear paddles in the same material.

BMW 2 SERIES GRAN COUPÉ 2020: MECHANICAL

He BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe arrives in Spain with four different engines, two of them gasoline and as many Diesel. The lightest of the former is a 140 horsepower three-cylinder associated with a front-wheel drive system and a standard six-speed manual transmission. As an option you can incorporate a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Its namesake in Diesel is another 116-horsepower three-cylinder with the same automatic transmission. Next on the power scale is another diesel engine, in this case a 2.0-liter, 190-horsepower four-cylinder. It comes standard with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission per torque converter and front-wheel drive. As an option you can equip the xDrive all-wheel drive. This is precisely the one with the top of the range as standard, which is the M235i xDrive, whose 2.0-liter gasoline engine delivers 306 horsepower. The change is the eight-speed Steptronic.

The dynamics of the vehicle has to do in part with the BMW i3s, a model in which the technology has been developed. ARB which now incorporates this Series 2 Gran Coupe. This is a wheel-side slip-limiter actuator that dramatically improves traction when starting, cornering, or accelerating. Slip control is located directly above the engine control unit rather than the system control unit DSC –Dynamics Stability Control–. With this, information transmission up to three times faster is achieved, which greatly limits the possibilities of understeer, something typical of front-wheel drive models, especially those equipped with powerful engines.

The series is also BMW Performance Control, an element designed to improve agility with the intelligent use of the internal wheel brakes when cornering before the grip limit is exceeded. Furthermore, in the case of BMW M235i xDrive, a new Torsen type mechanical self-locking differential is added that generates a locking effect on the front wheels.

The M235i xDrive also offers the M Sport steering and brakes, which are sportier in behavior and are offered as standard in the other versions.

He BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe offers up to three different suspensions. The M Sport achieves a reduction of 10 millimeters for the body. For its part, the adaptive suspension with VDC allows you to choose between two different shock absorber configurations.

BMW 2 SERIES GRAN COUPÉ BLACK SHADOW EDITION

He BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow It is a special limited launch edition that can only be purchased online. It is the first model of the German brand that is sold in this way.

Depending on the motorization chosen, it has one equipment or another. In the case of the 218i and 220 versions, it incorporates the M Sport finish as standard, while the M235i xDrive offers the M Performance package, which reduces the weight of the package and includes a new exhaust system.

The rest of the features are common, such as the color of the Saphirschwarz body, the Shadow Line of the BMW Individual with expanded contents and 19-inch M Performance wheels.

BMW 2 SERIES GRAN COUPÉ 2020: DRIVING PRINTS

He BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe it is a very interesting car. A priori it is a new bodywork for the Series 2, yes, but it is still curious that it shares a platform with the Series 1 and that, by design, quality and price, it can even steal customers from the Series 3. Its 4.53 meters in length make this car a logical saloon for families not very large and for those looking for a vehicle with dynamic behavior with sporty touches without sacrificing high levels of comfort.

Before diving into the test, what could I do at the wheel of the version M235i xDriveI dare say that the most balanced mechanics for this car is the 2.0-liter 190 horsepower Diesel. I’ve been able to test it in other BMW units and I can’t think of a better combination of performance and consumption. With it, the Series 2 Gran Coupé will allow a high dynamism without having to visit the service stations more times than necessary.

He BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive It is a car to enjoy in every way. Its engine runs a lot, but it does it in a very progressive way. It is far from as radical as other ‘M’s, nor does it claim to be. In addition, its enormous torque of 450 Newton meters allows it to circulate with it at very few revolutions per minute, ideal to limit fuel consumption as much as possible both when traveling on the highway and in urban areas. During the approximately 100 kilometers that our test lasted, we hovered around 9 liters per 100 kilometers, an interesting figure considering that there were moments of dynamic driving on a secondary road that ascended a mountain pass.

It was precisely on this road where I was able to appreciate all the virtues of the car. Despite the novelty of its platform it still behaves like a real BMW. That translates into a very direct first part of the turn, a support in which you can see that the rear helps to turn and a full traction output. Be careful, one has to like this identity sign of the German firm. Its neighbors and rivals tend to be more neutral, but equally effective. And by the way, all the systems that the car has to eliminate possible understeer work harmoniously.

Gear box Steptronic Sport That equips this version of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is already more than proven in other models. However, it has given me the feeling of offering a smooth operation, something logical on the other hand if you take into account the target audience of the car.

Beyond the dynamic behavior of the vehicle, it is interesting to assess what its interior is like for its novelty, especially in the rear. Yes, there is more space than in a Series 2 Coupe, but the steep drop in the ceiling means that people over 1.80 may suffer certain discomforts. The same is true if the driver is especially bulky, because pulling your seat back pulls down quite a bit on your knee room. In any case, and despite approving five seats, it is recommended that no more than four adults travel. In the front area, on the other hand, only an improvement in the field of vision is noted with respect to the Coupé due to the higher position of the seats.

Finally, I want to highlight the good operation of the entire digital network with which the M235i xDrive tried. He BMW Live Cockpit It offers the necessary information for driving, a fact to be applauded since the proliferation of these dashboards has made other manufacturers fall into an excess of data or unnecessary animations that all they do is distract the driver. Due to the instrumentation, the excessive influence of some reflections of the sun that prevent at certain moments a total vision of it. The multimedia system, for its part, is complete and intuitive, as well as allowing its control by voice, gestures, through the touch screen or through the rotary control placed on the center console. Analog controls may not be as flashy these days, but they are still the most useful when it comes to handling them without taking your eyes off the road.

BMW 2 SERIES GRAN COUPÉ 2020: PRICES

He BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe It has been marketed in Spain since March 14, 2020 for a starting price of 31,100 euros. This figure corresponds to the 140 horsepower gasoline engine with manual transmission. The 116-horse diesel starts from 33,800 euros, while the 190-horse starts at 41,500 euros. The M235i xDrive starts at 58,900 euros.

The price of Series 2 Black Shadow it is 37,675 euros for the 218i, 47,086 for the 220d and 63,127 for the M235i. These figures have a presale discount of more than 2,000 euros for the first two and more than 1,500 for the most sporty.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/07/2020 We tested the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé 03/19/2020 BMW unveils the 2 Series Gran Coupé Black Shadow Edition. 03/12/2020 We attended the national presentation of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé. 11/13/2019 BMW unveils prices in Spain for the 2 Series Gran Coupé. 10/16/2019 BMW presents the new 2 Series Gran Coupe. 10/15/2019 New data and images of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé. 07/24/2019 BMW publishes the first data and images of the new 2 Series Gran Coupé.

