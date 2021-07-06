Bmw 2 series 2022 leaked images

On July 8, when a new edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​begins, BMW to officially reveal the new generation 2 Series, a moment that to a large extent will be only a confirmation of what is speculated and seen because some images have already been filtered that show it without any type of camouflage.

What could be a screenshot of a video or a low resolution version of an official image, show the BMW 2 Series in purple and in its M240i version. Shared by a page on Facebook, this image shows a grill that did not overdose on steroids but since it corresponds to a sports version, it has a defense with larger air intakes.

BMW 2 Series 2022, spy photo

That it does not have the huge grill that has slowly begun to take over the brand’s portfolio does not mean that it will not be without controversy: another image showing the back of the car reveals some lines that may not be to everyone’s liking for one reason or another.

Other images on Instagram reveal another unit with part of a pajama removed, confirming the lines seen in the leaked official images. The same brand has not been oblivious to advances and through his own social networks he also published a teaser. The difference is that, as you might expect, you don’t see much.

In any case, the wait to see the new BMW 2 Series in all its splendor is no longer long and, as we said at the beginning, when it is shown it will be rather a revelation of the puzzle that so far we have seen in parts.