Bmw 2 series 2022 global launch

Not a day passed since we showed you some leaked images of what would be the 2022 BMW 2 Series scheduled to be presented to the public during the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​and anticipating that revelation in public, the brand has already released all the details of the new generation of this model that will leave the plant in San Luis Potosí, in Mexico, marked as 220i, 230i and M240i xDrive.

Without a doubt, its new design will not let criticism rest, especially for the new rear part that has left L-shaped brake lights behind in favor of a new design whose lighting gives a 3D effect. The different versions can be distinguished by the design of the diffuser, with a different shape and larger exhaust outlets on the M240i xDrive.

BMW 220i 2022

Regardless of what you may think about the new design of the BMW 2 Series 2022, the important thing is that it is slightly larger in all its dimensions. Talking about the 230i, it grew by 10.9 cm long, 6.6 cm wide and reduced its height by 2.5 cm, resulting in a bodywork of 4.54 m long, 1.83 wide and 1.39 high. The space in the stalls will be a bit more comfortable thanks to the increased wheelbase by 51 mm.

Turning inside we find a space so familiar that to tell the truth it is difficult to distinguish from other BMWs, especially the 3 Series. 12.3-inch Digital Instrument Cluster (Live Cockpit Professional) is offered as an option and the 10.25-inch center screen (standard is 8.8-inch) is also available for the infotainment system. The operating system is iDrive 7.

As we mentioned above, there will be four versions that will be offered according to each market. The 220i and 230i will use the well-known 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo engine, with 184 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque for the first, and 255 horses and 400 Nm of torque for the second. Both work with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission that sends the thrust to the rear wheels.

BMW 220i 2022

The BMW 220d uses a 2.0-liter diesel with a 48V hybrid system (i.e. it is a mild hybrid) with 190 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque that is also sent to the rear wheels via the eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

As before, the only six-cylinder engine is still reserved for the top version, therefore The BMW M240i xDrive carries the 3.0-liter unit whose 374 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque they are distributed among the four wheels. For this, a 0 to 100 km / h is announced in 4.3 seconds and a maximum speed limited to 250 km / h. As you can see, none are offered with a manual transmission.

The brakes, suspension and M Sport differential are reserved for the BMW M240i xDrive but In any case, a tuning of the chassis inherited from the Series 4 is announced for the other versions and adjusted to this model “allowing dynamic turns and skilfully controlled skids.”

BMW M240i 2022

Finally, the equipment of all versions is now complete and includes systems such as Forward collision alert, lane departure alert and cruise control with braking function, which can be optionally complemented with active cruise control with Stop & Go, rear cross traffic alert, reverse assistant, among others. In addition, for the first time a head up display and the BMW Drive Recorder are offered.

After its presentation in society on July 8 during the Goodwood Festival of Speed, The first deliveries of the new BMW 2 Series are scheduled to start in November this year, with prices yet to be confirmed.

The brand also announced that it will soon launch the 230i xDrive and other variants of the M240i with rear drive (and manual transmission?); for the eventual M2 we will surely have to wait until next year.

BMW M240i 2022