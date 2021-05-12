Fortunately, the passion for the car, for driving sensations, due to their emotionality, they continue to maintain a space in the minds of the leaders of the brands. Hence, despite the fact that future plans point towards reducing emissions, towards general smoothness of operation, towards an increasingly impersonal and assisted driving, which we could pejoratively define as “politically correct”, there is an opening for passion in driving and creating passionate dynamic performance cars.

In the case of VW Golf is a constant that goes back to 1976, when the first generation Golf GTI appeared, and that has had its representative in each of the eight generations, including the actual, with that character that has defined it in its double condition of sportsmanship not radically demanding, of reassuring predictability in its behavior and a magnificent balance for day to day.

For its part, in BMW live sportiness as a part of their DNA and they apply it even to their high-volume models. It is thus easy to find in each of your passionate, exciting variant models, with the performance by flag and the M logo on its bodywork and below these others less radical as the Bmw 128ti, of a more affordable approach in terms of cost and skill requirement to be enjoyed, although with enormous potential for enjoyment.

Comparison, in video: BMW 128Ti vs VW Golf GTI 8.

BMW 128Ti vs VW Golf GTI 8: who’s who

The pessimist will think that this it may be the last all-gasoline VW Golf GTI. Not in vain there is already a plug-in hybrid variant with a very sporty approach that equals it in power. At Autopista we hope not and that in the same way that the Golf GTD has never overshadowed the GTI, the GTE find another space than that of the greatest Volkswagen myth. In fact, values ​​such as the 150 kg that hybridization implies may be enough of an obstacle not to sacrifice to purists the character of lightness associated with the original concept.

In any case, this new GTI responds to what was expected. His 245 TSI engine has been taken directly from the Golf VII GTI Performance and incorporates adelectronically actuated front self-locking differential —They call it VAQ— which improves motor skills and guidance over the already classic XDS based on the application of brakes on the inner front wheel. It also has a sports suspension as standard, with the body height lowered by 15 mm and, to the relief of more than one, it is also offered with a manual gearbox, with a price reduction above 2,500 euros.

His rival is no less suggestive. It is largely a more civilized version of the imposing M135i xDrive. Not in vain its propeller shares a name, although in this case it stays at 265 CV. It has front-wheel drive, an adaptation of the suspension that lowers the body by 10 mm, specific damping and a mechanical Torsen self-locking and oversized brakes with red painted M calipers, among other specific elements. Additionally, the 128ti sold in Spain can be chosen without extra cost with high-performance tires – although it has an impact given the increase of one section in the registration tax.

BMW 128Ti vs VW Golf GTI 8: measurements

Technical data

BMW 128Ti

VW Golf GTI

Average consumption7.2 l / 100 km 6.9 l / 100 km

Road consumption6.1 l / 100 km 6.3 l / 100 km

City consumption9.0 l / 100 km 7.8 l / 100 km

Acceleration 0-50 km / h2.45 s 2.67 s

Acceleration 0-100 km / h5.92 s 6.10 s

Overtaking 80-120 km / h in 4th3.38 s 3.41 s

Braking 100-0 km / h36.18 m 36.92 m

BMW 128Ti vs VW Golf GTI 8: very high performance

Just look at Performance box to imagine the potential and the sensations of sportiness that can be experienced aboard our protagonists. Very high in both cases. However, they achieve their fascination through two distinct personalities, which emerge especially when the pace is increased to frantic limits in cornering areas and we have activated the Sport driving mode.

In those situations, the GTI exercises Golf, with that classic behavior that combines progressiveness and predictability in equal parts, with a touch of sweetness in its engine-gearbox set and a very high overall precision that make it an almost impeccable set in all situations. It runs a lot, so much so that it almost makes up for the 20 CV of inferiority with respect to the 128ti. It is precise in its chassis, its rear has little tendency to manifest itself and it brakes with solvency, although with a less solid pedal feel than its rival.

This generation also adds some unprecedented levels of digitization that characterize their daily use, opening the way to new possibilities, including highly assisted driving, with lane keeping systems, adaptive cruise control or anticipatory driving tips to save fuel. An optional item such as DCC piloted suspension (900 euros) adds a versatile and practical complement, both in fast driving and in daily use, with a pleasant extra comfort when we simply want to move.

For its part, the BMW 128ti flees more blatantly anonymity: the side moldings, the contrasting elements in red, the double exhaust outlet … or that thick steering wheel and those preformed seats already suggest what we are going to find. And that’s just what we’re looking for, from comfortable driving at the pace of traffic to exploring the very high limits.

BMW 128Ti

In these conditions it is possible, especially when stability controls are disabled -On two levels, first the DTC is activated, with a less conservative set-up and a second level of full disconnection, which clearly reveals the true potential of this BMW. The initial doubts of an uninformative address then disappear and an imposing capacity appears. It gives the impression of always allowing you to brake a meter later and of having been curve after curve a little below the lateral grip limit of the tire.

Becomes then a creator of brutal sensations by power delivery, by ability to gain speed between curves, by traction in the exit of the slower curves – although the effect of the Torsen is hardly noticeable in the direction – by effect of a powerful and resistant brake equipment to use. It can, without the filter that electronics supposes, get to accelerate the driver’s pulse, which possibly after a few laps to his preferred circuit -like ours in the Inta- feel your breathing fast and make the decision to slow down, sacrifice some sensations and reconnect the controls to resume a fast but not stressful driving.

VW Golf GTI

As usually happens when there is a premium in a comparison, price may be the final item. And again, the exquisite optional equipment can throw a balance that performance and driving sensations leans towards the BMW. And that despite the hypnotic potential of that myth that has been, is, and will be Golf. There will be those who accuse him of being guilty of behaving like the same GTI as always, but the truth is that it reaches heights of efficiency, refinement and better use every day. As it happens in every generation.