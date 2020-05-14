May 13, 2020 | 9:32 pm

Marcos Martínez Gavica, former president of Santander México, was proposed as the next non-executive president of the Board of Directors of the Mexican Stock Exchange, the stock exchange said in a statement.

If approved at the next council meeting, Martínez Gavica would assume the position left by Jaime Ruiz Sacristán, who died on April 12 of complications after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Although it was said that it could be José Oriol Bosch, general director of the Stock Exchange, who would take responsibility, Martinez was chosen by the members of the Board.

Other candidates, experts from the Mexican financial sector, such as Guillermo Prieto Treviño and Luis Robles Miaja also appeared.

On May 2, 2019, Martínez Gavica reported that he would leave his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Santander México in April 2020.

“As part of our solid and transparent corporate governance, I communicated my intention to separate myself from my responsibilities as Chairman of the Board in the future, in order to initiate a succession process that allows for an orderly, transparent transition and that contributes to the evolution of our council and our organization, ”Martínez Gavica said in a statement.

During his time in Santander, Martínez highlights the merger of Banco Mexicano and Banca Serfin.

The opportunity to have contributed to building the Santander Mexico Financial Group from practically its beginning is one of my greatest professional and personal satisfactions. For almost 23 years I have been able to lead a group of people committed to creating the best bank in Mexico and giving their best for the good of our country. First as CEO of the group for 19 years, and then as Chairman of the Board for almost four years, I have witnessed the transformation and leadership of our bank in Mexico.

Marcos Martínez Gavica

During his tenure as a director of Santander, he twice chaired the Association of Banks of Mexico (2005-2007, 2017-2019).