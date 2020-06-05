The Mexican Stock Exchange closed this Friday with a profit of 2.84 percent, its best weekly profit since July 2009

The Mexican stock exchange (BMV) registered a profit of 2.84 percent on its main indicator this Friday and with it its best weekly profit since July 2009, stock market analysts told Efe.

“With this day’s profit and in its weekly comparison, the BMV gained 7.82 percent,” explained Luis Alvarado, an expert at Banco Base.

In the middle of that year it was “when the economy began to recover from the great recession, the crisis caused by the mortgage bubble in the United States,” recalled Alvarado.

The expert said that in the week there were interesting movements such as “the strong recovery of stations that were affected or continue to be affected by the pandemic.”

Among them were the restaurant operator Alsea that earned 27.5 percent weekly, which constitutes “an extraordinary profit”, the Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) with 27.03 percent and Banco Santander with 25 percent.

On the day, the American dollar it depreciated 1.15 percent against the Mexican peso when it was exchanged at 21.62 units.

The Price Index and Quotes It closed at 38,948.08 units with a gain of 1,075.19 points, which represented an advance of 2.84 percent in relation to the previous level.

The volume traded in the market reached 317.9 million titles for an amount of 24,937 million pesos (about 1,153.4 million dollars).

Of the 638 stations listed on this day, 443 closed with their prices higher, 178 had losses and 17 more closed without change.

The titles with the greatest upward variation on the day were the home builder Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos (URBI) with 14.05 percent, the financial group Banco Regional (RA) with 13.38 percent and the financial services firm Gentera (GENTERA ) with 10.87 percent.

The stations with the greatest downward variation were Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe (HOTEL) with 4.31 percent, real estate company Cadu (CADU A) with 2.91 percent and financial intermediary Creal (CREAL) with 2.72 percent .

During the day, all sectors won, starting with the financial sector with 5.11 percent, followed by the industrial sector with 2.74 percent, the materials sector with 1.87 percent and the frequent consumption sector with 1.3 percent.

