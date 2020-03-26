This correction was due, in part, to the expectation that the US Congress will approve a fiscal support package of close to two trillion dollars.

For the second consecutive day, the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) closed with a gain, this time of 2.81 percent, despite the fact that in the United States the Stock market indicators closed with mixed results, in the context of the fiscal plan in the neighboring country.

At the close of operations, the main indicator of the local stock market, the S&P BMV IPC, ended at 35,536.70 units, which meant an advance of 970.99 points.

According to its market closing report, Banco Base commented that in Wednesday’s session Capital market gains dominated globally, by extending the corrective movement observed on Tuesday, after the heavy losses that have accumulated since it began the first outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

This Tuesday and today were the first days in which consecutive gains in the US market have been observed since last February 12, around the dates when these indices touched their all-time highs.

Like this Tuesday, he explained, the main factor that allowed this correction was the expectation that in the United States Congress will approve a tax support package totaling nearly $ 2 trillion, the largest in history.

This measure, he said, could help mitigate the negative effects of the coronavirus on the world’s largest economy, allowing a partial return of risk appetite in the financial markets.

However, he warned that this appetite for risk could be temporary, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread at a high rate.

Banco Base indicated that in the United States, the number of people reported with coronavirus grew by 15.02 percent in the last 24 hours alone, going from around 55,000 to just over 63,000 people.

Thus, on Wednesday, 108 stations operated in the BMV, of which 68 won, 34 lost and six remained unchanged.

In this midweek session, the operated volume was 302.9 million titles for an amount of nine thousand 139.0 million pesos.

Among the stations that won were Grupo Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, with 21.58 percent, and Fibra Uno, with 19.89 percent, and those that reported losses were Homex, with 6.98 percent, and Gentera, with 5.93 percent.

The FTSE BIVA index The Institutional Stock Market (Biva) ended at 729.27 units, which meant an advance of 27.64 points, a gain of 3.94 percent.

In the United States, the main Wall Street indicators closed with mixed results, the Dow Jones gained 2.39 percent and the Standard & Poor’s 500 with 1.15 percent, while the Nasdaq lost 0.45 percent. (Ntx)