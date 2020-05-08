Related news

The BME output from the Ibex Medium Cap It is delayed until June 8. The Technical Advisory Committee has made this decision after Six Group has extended the acceptance period for its takeover bid on the Spanish listed company until June 5. Initially, the period and exclusion was scheduled for this May 11.

This decision has been taken in response to “the extension of the acceptance period for the takeover bid published on May 7 by the CNMV.” The withdrawal of the index that groups the listed medians of the Spanish stock market had been determined “as a result of the public offer to acquire its shares made by Six Group”.

Thus, starting June 8, the Ibex Medium Cap You will only have 19 values ​​in your basket, which will be conveniently re-weighted. The members of the Technical Advisory Committee have decided do not seek replacement at this time for BME, since depending on the degree of acceptance of the takeover bid, the governing company of the Spanish stock exchanges could continue to be listed on the floor.

Possibility of return

In this sense, the company could return to the selective after a few weeks of absence. The same for the index Ibex Top Dividendo, of which it is a part due to its high percentage of benefits distributed to its shareholders.

This is because the watchers of its composition have decided postpone its final decision in this regard until June 11. “On that date, after analyzing the available data, the measures deemed appropriate in this regard will be decided and published,” said the Committee.

At the moment, the acceptance period for the takeover bid for Six remains open with the aim of facilitating the adherence of small BME investors. The deadline for a competing offer now has 20 more days to spare, but it is running out without any rival appearing for the owners of the Zurich Stock Exchange.

