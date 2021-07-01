BME welcomes Acciona Energía

BME today welcomed Acciona Energy with the traditional Ring of the Bell, which has been given by José Manuel Entrecanales, Chairman of Acciona Energía, who has been accompanied by Jos Dijsselhof, Chairman of BME and CEO of SIX; David Jiménez Blanco, vice president of BME and president of the Madrid Stock Exchange, and Javier Hernani, CEO of BME. The company set a initial trading price of 26.73 euros per share, which is a value of 8,800 million euros.

It is the largest IPO operation in Spain since 2015.

The event was held with reduced capacity and under the relevant security measures derived from the pandemic

Acciona Energía is the third company to enter the main market so far this year. In his speech, David Jimenez affirmed that this operation symbolizes the beginning of the economic recovery after the stoppage caused by Covid-19 and the change in the production model towards a green and sustainable environment.

The company has started its negotiation with the code “ANE“