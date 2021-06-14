“BME Growth provides companies with a plus of confidence, credibility and maturity”

– They recently published the balance sheet of the BME Growth companies last year. How was the year of the pandemic for these companies?

The truth is that we are very satisfied with their behavior because, evidently last year, thanks to the financing that the companies that are within BME Growth were able to obtain within the market had an increase in their sales, turnover and also very important in its employees, in its workforce and, in addition, we do not believe that it was only a particular circumstance of the year 2020 but that it has already been for the last 7 years that we have been doing this analysis showing how the annual growth in turnover in compound terms is very good . We are growing at around 20% per year, which is much more than all SMEs in both sales and other elements, perhaps not as intensely as, for example, job creation.

– Several companies have joined this market. How do you rate the activity at BME Growth in 2021? What prospects do they handle?

We are in a very interesting and positive moment. It is true that there have been more incorporations, the interesting thing is that there will continue to be at least until the summer season. In this window you already know that every year there are two large windows, one right now in spring-summer until July and another in autumn. We have planned incorporations and, more importantly, a very intense activity of capital increases and second, third, fourth rounds by companies that have already been incorporated for many years and is helping them to grow with great intensity.

– The new companies are from very diverse sectors. What is the profile of companies listed on BME Growth? What sectors are most represented?

Well, there are two big groups. There is a very large group of companies that have to do with the real estate world, Socimis, above all, and another group very focused on innovation or high growth companies. In this second group, which this year are being the most active and numerous, we should highlight at least 4 sectors or subsectors. Health and biopharma would be the first and renewable energy. Digitization and technologies would be the third group and finally a much broader group focused on engineering mobile telephony elements and other technologies.The truth is that they are all sectors with a significant level of R&D, of innovation in their business and in its products.

– More and more companies trust this market. What advantages does it bring to companies?

Well, the market doesn’t just grant funding, which, by the way, is critical for companies to keep growing and getting bigger and better able to compete. But it also gives them notoriety and visibility both among investors, but also very important among their customers, suppliers, competitors, that is, all their stakeholders. It is giving them a plus of confidence, credibility, maturity …

It even helps them internally to organize themselves in a more professional way and, of course, gives the liquidity that shareholders need to be able to monetize or make their position in the company liquid for both the founding shareholders and those who will be incorporated later, that is say a connection, let’s say, of weapons that distinguish them or differentiate them from other companies that are not listed or that do not have them.

They must also put an end to what I call “the secret weapon” which is the ability to acquire other companies by giving in exchange shares of the company itself by, say, changing shares or shares of acquired companies and thus consolidate, acquire and merge the companies into a larger company, and that is more liquid, more noticeable and that is generating a cycle of consumption and growth.