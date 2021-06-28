BME Growth issues a favorable report on the incorporation of Llorente & Cuenca

The Market Coordination and Incorporations Committee has sent the Board of Directors a favorable evaluation report on compliance with the incorporation requirements of LLYC (LLORENTE & CUENCA) once all the documentation presented has been studied.

LLYC, the sixth company to receive a favorable report to join this market from BME so far this year, will carry out two share subscription offers aimed at qualified and non-qualified investors in the coming days. Once completed, an annex to the Informative Document will be published with the results thereof.

The Registered Advisor of the company is Renta 4 Corporate, while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.

LLYC is a global communication and public affairs consulting firm with more than 600 professionals in 13 countries. Its clients are top-level organizations from Europe (Spain and Portugal), Latin America and the United States in the main sectors of activity.