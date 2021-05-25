BME considers the prospects for new IPOs “very favorable”

Madrid, May 25 (EFE) .- The CEO of Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME), Javier Hernani, announced today that the forecasts for new IPOs this year are “very favorable.”

“Three new companies have already been incorporated, two to the main market and another to BME Growth (formerly the Alternative Stock Market), and we expect new operations in the coming months,” Hernani pointed out during the opening of the Medcap 2021 Forum.

So far this year, Línea Directa Seguro and Ecoener have joined the Continuous Market.

According to Hernani, in the first four months, the flows channeled to equities, including public offerings for sale (IPO) and capital increases, already exceed 18,000 million euros, which means multiplying by six the level reached in the same 2020 period and equal the figure for that year as a whole.

In fixed income, the volume issued exceeds 165,000 million, of which 50,000 million correspond to corporate debt, which represents a year-on-year increase of 23%.

These figures incorporate the 3,500 million that have been generated in the alternative market MARF.

In 2020, the debt markets managed by BME injected 394,000 million euros.

