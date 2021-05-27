BME Chairman believes it will be a “great” year of IPOs

Madrid, May 27 (EFE) .- The president of Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) and CEO of the Swiss group Six, Jos Dijsselhof, has been optimistic about the IPOs in Spain and has predicted that it will be a “great year “.

Dijsselhof has intervened this Thursday at the Medcap 20 Forum, and asked if this will be the year of the recovery of the IPOs in Spain after the drought experienced in recent years, he has been convinced and said yes.

“I think there are many more companies that want to grow and be part of the post-COVID recovery, and therefore need capital, and we are there for it,” said Dijsselhof, who although predicts a “great” year in terms of new entrants to the market, he also wanted to be cautious, since as he said, things can always change in economics.

Dijsselhof has highlighted the role of SMEs in the economy and in the recovery, and has ensured that for this type of companies it is important to grow, and to do so, have access to capital.

Although this financing is mainly provided by banks, Dijsselhof has considered it important that there are other alternatives to raise funds such as capital markets.

“We are always talking with all the actors to ensure that the markets are attractive and accessible” for SMEs, the president of BME stressed.

“There are still very few SMEs in the market.” There are many advantages of being public like a “better standard and profile or a greater visibility”, which makes the growth path “easier”, he added.

Asked about the improvements they can carry out to attract more companies to the market, he stressed that there are always things that can be done to make the process more transparent, faster, or less expensive.

“We can provide more services to SMEs so that the consulting costs, which are very high for them, are easier to absorb and, thus, maybe we can make it more attractive.” “In taxes and regulation there are always improvements to make the process easier,” he stressed.

In his speech and also asked about the economic situation, he was optimistic that Spain will recover quickly, although he warned that it is important that the country is aware of how it will spend the money it will receive from Europe to help the economy be better permanently.

In this regard, he has stated that once the crisis ends, the economy will not be the same, there will be changes, such as the acceleration of digitization, and in this sense, he has specified that “Blockchain” technology can help the market to be more efficient and be open to more people.

Asked also about bitcoin and if shares can be bought with this virtual currency, he said yes, but that he is cautious. “I do not know if the value will be as sustainable as now,” added Dijsselhof, who does consider that future digital currencies of the euro or the dollar will be used in the digital exchange.

(c) EFE Agency