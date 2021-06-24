BME brings together some thirty small and mid-cap companies with international investors

On June 24 and 25, the seventeenth edition of the Spring European Midcap Event. The event, which has traditionally been held in Paris, will this year have a virtual format due to the pandemic. Hand in hand with BME, some thirty medium and small capitalization Spanish listed companies will meet these two days with investors mainly from France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Switzerland. The aggregate capitalization of these companies is close to 30,000 million euros.

The meeting aims to put smaller companies in different European countries in contact with more than 90 investors interested in this company profile, of which 45% come from France and 15% from the United Kingdom. Through the planned private meetings, these top European investors will have the opportunity to meet and expand information on this group of Spanish companies. Each main market company present at the event will hold, on average, more than four meetings.

Will attend companies both listed on the Stock Exchange and on BME Growth. Among them will be Línea Directa and Econener, the two companies that have debuted in the main market this year. Companies from sectors such as renewable energy, health and biotechnology will also participate in the event.

This international meeting complements the usual actions of BME in favor of companies listed on the Spanish market. In this case, with special attention to smaller capitalization companies, which also had the opportunity to meet with Spanish and international investors in the last edition of the Medcap Forum, organized by BME, where more than 1,300 private meetings were held.

This initiative is developed within the framework of the BME 4Companies project, the objective of which is to boost the liquidity and financing capacity of companies by increasing transparency and the relations of these companies with the markets.

Assistant companies

Bag: Acerinox, Atresmedia, CAF, Dominion, Ebro Foods, Ecoener, Ence, Grenergy, Indra, Rovi, Línea Directa, Mediaset, Metrovacesa, Oryzon, PharmaMar, Solarpack, Soltec, Técnicas Reunidas.

BME Growth: Atrys Health, Alquiber, FacePhi, Gigas Hosting, Greenalia, Izertis, Lleida.net, Making Science, Composite Plastics, Cuatroochenta Solutions, Tier 1 Technology.