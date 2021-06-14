BME and BBF Fintech launch the first international edition of Hack & Disrupt!

The next June 25, 26 and 27 the event will be held in Bilbao “Hack & Disrupt!”, the first hackathon focused on the fintech world and insurtech at an international level focused on sustainable finance. The organizers of the event, in which companies, entrepreneurs and startups will meet to solve global technological challenges as a team for two days, is organized by BME and BBF Fintech. The event sponsors are BBK, Plaza Financiera Bilbao and SIX’s startup accelerator, F10.

The event seeks to connect entrepreneurs and companies to reimagine finance and insurance through digitization. The real challenges that the participants will face are oriented towards innovation and sustainable finance. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will be hybrid, with a face-to-face part, at the BBF Bilbao Berrikuntza Faktoria, where all health protection measures will be followed, and another online, through a technological platform, which will feature different stands, chats and work rooms. From there, the opening and closing ceremonies can be followed by streaming, as well as different panels related to the entrepreneurial world and the fintech and insurtech ecosystem.

On Friday 25, at 5 pm, the event will begin. Among others, they will attend the inauguration Lander Beloki, Dean of the University of Mondragón; Ainara basurko, regional deputy for economic promotion; Xabier Ochandiano, councilor for economic development, trade and employment of the Bilbao City Council, and Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, who will reflect on innovation in the securities markets. This will be followed by a round table on sustainability.

At 6:00 p.m. on Friday, the challenges will be presented and the teams will begin to work on their resolution at 6:30 p.m. They will have until Sunday 27 at 11 am. That day, at 6:00 p.m., the winners will be announced. The day of Saturday 26 presents the presentations of various

experts, among which are Berta Ares, CEO of BME Inntech, and Manuel Ardanza, president of the Bilbao Stock Exchange.

The winners will be eligible for three prizes: a prospecting trip to Switzerland in which they will be able to know in detail its fintech ecosystem, the possibility of participating in the incubation program and the II Open Innovation Program of BBF Fintech, the public-private fintech incubator promoted by the Bizkaia Provincial Council, the Bilbao City Council, the University of Mondragón and Dominion, as well as direct access to the final interview to participate in the F10 incubation and acceleration program.

Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, considers that BME’s presence at this event reaffirms the company’s commitment to digitization, innovation and the promotion of disruptive SMEs and startups, which joins other initiatives, such as the Pre Environment Market. “Today’s startups can be tomorrow’s blue chip stocks,” he says. “We also reiterate our support for Bilbao as an innovative financial center, where BME closely follows the entrepreneurial ecosystem,” he concludes.