BME admits to trading a new sustainable bond of the Community of Madrid of 1,000 million

hello.com

The reason why José Ramón de la Morena retires: ‘I have had a son and I do not want to repeat mistakes of the past’

José Ramón de la Morena, director and presenter of El Transistor en Onda Cero, has announced in his program that he will leave the radio at the end of the season after 40 years on the air to dedicate himself to his family. “In December, Onda Cero offered me to renew for two years, but at that time my personal concerns were deeper and higher than this job,” he began by saying. “Those problems of then, of the month of December, thank God, have been solved and I have had a son, who has come to the world healthy, and I do not want to repeat mistakes of the past,” he confessed to his listeners. “Those mistakes now would no longer have any justification and they are mistakes that I made years ago because of that desire to want to be in the elite. Now I know what it is. It is exciting, but the elite is very expensive, it usually costs more than what is worth because it takes away things that you can no longer recover and gives you others that you have left over and that on the other hand your family, your children, end up not valuing because they have been found made and that, not even they can understand What it has cost you and you do not know how to explain it to him, “he reflected. VIEW GALLERY Last September we learned that the 64-year-old communicator was going to be a father with his girlfriend, Laura Vázquez, with whom he has been dating since mid-2018. Now we know that the little boy, who bears the name of the sports journalist, came to the world on February 21 at the Puerta De Hierro Hospital, in Majadahonda, Madrid. “With our thanks and that of our son José Ramón to the Puerta de Hierro toilets, especially Fátima and José Luis Calleja,” the presenter published at that time along with a photo with the newborn. The happy mother, for her part, said: “02.21.2021. José Ramón de la Morena Vázquez, my great adventure. José Ramón de la Morena, it was clear to me that you were a 10. Now, it is confirmed.” VIEW GALLERY Little José Ramón is the fourth son of the sports communicator. During his marriage to María del Mar Escamilla, the announcer had three children: Ruth, 34, Lucía, 33, and Javier, 22 years old. His middle daughter, Lucia, has even made him a grandfather. On the other hand, for Laura it is the first. “Life has now winked at me, this opportunity to be able to recover those things that I once let slip away and this time I would have no excuses for not being able to live and enjoy them,” added De la Morena in reference to his recent paternity. VIEW GALLERY “I can’t keep coming to my house every day at three in the morning, including Sundays and holidays. I recognize that I have been privileged because that child has fulfilled his dream more than enough, but now I want to fulfill other dreams, recovering lost moments and, above all, recovering what I have never owned, my time, the time that I have left, and I am going to try “, he concluded. A career of successes José Ramón de la Morena began on the radio nationwide in 1981, when -from Radio Intercontinental- he joined the sports newsroom of Cadena Ser. In a short time, he began to present sports programs, until jumping to prime time with The crossbar. In September 2016, he joined Onda Cero with El transistor. As he said in his farewell, “I owe all my well-being and that of my family” to the radio, and has assured that he will continue to be a “journalist.” Throughout his career, he has received, among other distinctions, three Ondas Awards, a Gold Antenna, two Gold Microphones and the Larra Prize for Journalism. VIEW GALLERY In addition to radio, José Ramón de la Morena has a marked solidarity profile, uniting childhood and football through the José Ramón de la Morena Foundation, with which, since 1992, he organizes national and international youth soccer championships. His partner, Laura Vázquez, a sporty and adventurous woman where they exist, currently works as a project director at this foundation.