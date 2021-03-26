BME admits to trading a new sustainable bond of the Community of Madrid of 1,000 million

Today it is admitted to negotiation in the AIAF Market of BME the new issue of sustainable bonds of the Community of Madrid for the amount of € 1 billion, annual coupon of 0.42% and maturity on April 30, 2031. During the placement process, the offer exceeded 3,500 million euros, which allowed the issuer to reduce from 17 to 12 basis points the differential with respect to the Obligation of the Reference Treasury at the same term. The bonds have a individual value of 1,000 euros and 75% was placed with international investors. The issuance is the result of the authorization by the Council of Ministers on February 9 to the Community of Madrid to formalize long-term loans and issue Public Debt up to a maximum amount of 3,090 million euros.

BBVA, Banco Santander, Banco Sabadell, HSBC, Caixabank and JP Morgan have participated as Placement Entities in this new issue.

This operation adds to the sustainable emission for 1,250 million made in February 2020 and the health bond issued in May last year to face the Covid-19 pandemic and is part of the Sustainable Financing Framework of the Community of Madrid, Therefore, the funds obtained will make it possible to finance environmental and social projects.

The Community of Madrid has Baa1 ratings, a stable outlook, granted by Moody’s; A-, stable outlook, by S&P, and A-, stable, by DBRS.

It is the ninth issue with criteria Environmental, Social and Governance (ASG) registered by the Community of Madrid in the AIAF market since 2016.

Gonzalo Gómez Retuerto, CEO of BME Renta Fija, highlights that “the significant over-demand has allowed the Community of Madrid to finance itself at very attractive levels and shows that the market is clearly interested in these assets.”

Added to the bonus of the Community of Madrid are other operations of the Basque Government, the Foral Community of Navarra and the Xunta de Galicia, as well as the Barcelona City Council, which consolidates BME’s position in green bonds, social and sustainable.