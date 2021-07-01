BME admits a 500 million bond from Inmobiliaria Colonial to trading

Madrid, Jul 1 (.) .- Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) has admitted to trading a new bond from Inmobiliaria Colonial for an amount of 500 million euros with a 0.75% coupon and an eight-year term in the AIAF rental market fixed.

The issue has a unit amount of 100,000 euros and during its placement process it has received strong demand from investors, up to an amount three times higher than the offer, according to a press release sent by BME.

This new bond is part of the process launched by Colonial for the repurchase and definitive cancellation of its € 500 million issue that expired in 2023, as well as the partial amortization of another € 600 million issue due in 2024.

The new issue will be listed on the Spanish market under the issuer’s “Euro Medium Term Note” program, which allows issues of up to 5,000 million euros.

Colonial has distributed this issue with a syndicate of financial entities in which they participate as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners: BNP Paribas, BBVA, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca –Banca di Credito Finanziario.

Additional Joint Bookrunners include BofA Securities Europe, CaixaBank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley Europe and Société Générale, while Banco Sabadell, Bankinter, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Unicaja Banco have participated as Other Bookrunners.

This is the second issue that Inmobiliaria Colonial has made in this BME market, since Inmobiliaria Colonial made another one last October.

