BME got a net profit of 34 million euros in the first quarter 2020, 7.7% more than in the same period of the previous year.

The net income for the quarter grew 12%, to stand at 80.1 million euros. The Ebitda was 47 million euros, 9.2% more than in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating costs amounted to 33.2 million euros, representing a

16.3% increase compared to the first quarter of 2019.

If the effect of certain non-recurring expenses on the

quarter, the growth in operating costs would be 3.3%, while the

Ebitda growth is 17.8% and that of net profit 17.8%. These games

are associated with the acquisition, through a takeover bid, of 100% of the capital

of the SIX Group by BME, as well as expenses related to the crisis

of the Covid-19, as was the purchase of protective material

in the framework of “Operation Balmis” in the fight against the expansion of

coronavirus.

The company’s return on equity (ROE) closed the quarter in the

34.4%, representing a growth of 3.6 percentage points compared to the same

period of the previous year and 4.1 points compared to December 2019.

The ratio of non-volume related revenue to cost basis was 107% in

in the first quarter, while the efficiency ratio stood at 41.4%.

Highlights of the quarter

The markets and systems managed by BME have been kept open and have

operated with absolute normality during the Covid-19 crisis, so the

markets have continued to exercise their key social function of ensuring liquidity for

investors and preserve the transparency, fairness, security and integrity of

financial transactions in all circumstances.

The Council of Ministers and the CNMV authorized the OPA on March 24 and 25 on the

100% of the BME shares formulated by SIX Group. On April 1, the Council of

BME’s management unanimously issued a favorable opinion on the Offer.

BME will propose this Wednesday to the General Shareholders Meeting the payment of a complementary dividend of 0.42 gross euros per share which will be effective on May 8.

