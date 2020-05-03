Frank Takuma is news again. This time, the Bogota artist surprised his followers with the release of ‘Blxck Mirror’, his most recent single.

After the success of his latest musical single “Malas” which has had a great impact on the Colombian audience, Frank Takuma refreshes us in this quarantine season with his new song and shows us that he will not stop generating his art full of creativity and stories with which anyone can identify.

“It is important to evolve. It is a process to get to this point and jump into this space in the music industry. There is much to experience, there are many things to experience, but I think on the other side there are also many things to refresh myself as an artist,” he said. at the time Frank in dialogue with KienyKe.com.

Blxxck Mirror is the title of the new musical single where Frank Takuma allows us to enter his world as an artist and go through in a few minutes a whole race of experiences full of ups and downs very related to anyone’s life.

The man from Bogotá tells us that he is very connected with his audience and gives us a clear example that his career has been in constant evolution. It also achieves a series of sensations through specific phrases such as “And if you don’t feel the song, then nobody feels it” and leads us to reflect, that finally in music, art will prevail more than the artist when making it. .

The song was written and performed by Frank Takuma, musically produced by Young Tiller. The video is made by Charles Cárdenas, and the Photography-design by Steven Forero. Executive production is in charge of Thria Estudios.

Blxck Mirror is available on all digital streaming platforms.

