Blurry photos? So you can fix them now from Google Photos | Technology

Google Photos has just received a new feature that will help us improve the blurry photos in our gallery.

Editing photos is quite a heavy task, programs like Lightroom or Photoshop have a high learning curve for users who have never dared to try them.

Many times we end up editing the photos we take from the gallery of our phone or even once they have been uploaded to Google Photos. This Google cloud storage service has a fairly wide range of functionalities.

The latest feature to arrive is meant to improve blurry and noisy photos we’ve taken. To start, all we need is a photo with these characteristics and the latest version of the application. You can visit the Play Store to make sure you have the most current version.

There are many types of photographic plans. It is convenient to know the most important ones to take advantage of the cameras of your mobile. Here you have it.

Once everything is verified, what you have to do is open the Google Photos application, after opening it click on the photo that we want to fix and then on the section below that says “Edit”. This section has many options that we encourage you to try and that may be useful to you.

The one that interests us is one called “Adjust”Well, that’s where the adjustments we need are. These settings are almost at the end of the whole so we have to move until we reach one that says “Improve sharpness”, which will have next to another setting called “Reduce noise”.

These are the settings that we are going to play with when it comes to improving blurry photos. The first thing it does is increase the sharpness of the photograph, therefore, it increases the detail artificially. Do not go overboard with this setting because you may get the opposite effect to what you want.

The second adjustment what it does is reduce the noise, so to speak, it will eliminate the grain present in the photograph so that it has a more uniform appearance. The advice is the same as with the previous setting, don’t go overboard because you can get the opposite effect.

His thing is to try different settings to find the middle point where the photo has good sharpness and acceptable noise. We hope to see more features of this type in Google Photos, as they are really useful.