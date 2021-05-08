Blunt !, Mhoni Seer and his warning about the red sky

Forceful !, Mhoni Seer and his warning about the red sky | Instagram

Mhoni Vidente has been very forceful and launched a direct message on her official YouTube channel about the red sky, the Cuban woman assures humanity must be prepared and the human being will be the witness of something great and very negative.

The famous seer ensures that the red sky is one of the warnings of the beginning of the end, that after the sky is stained with this characteristic color negative things happen, earthquakes, great phenomena that shake the world.

According to Mhoni Seer, when the sky is in this way it is a warning from Lucifer himself, who indicates that he is here and something is yet to come. The star of clairvoyance has signaled that the sky again warns, but for something very strong that is yet to come.

It may interest you: Failure in Televisa!, They assure program could go off the air

Whoever obtained enormous fame thanks to his participation in the Sabadazo program pointed out that Lucifer will come with his 72 faithful companies to dominate the world, but God will not allow this and through his angels and archangels he will fight against evil.

Mhoni was clear in indicating that the red sky will now be the warning that this confrontation begins and who will remain in the middle and will be the witness will be the man; even that there are specific countries that will be shaken by this situation.

It may interest you: “Gorrón”, they exhibit Hoy’s driver for eating and not paying

The countries of Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Spain, Russia, China and the United States were involved. These countries are going to be fully involved in the effects.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

With enormous seriousness, Mhoni Seer He assured that the sky will turn red again to presage this situation and something else, an earthquake that will shake Colombia, Argentina or Mexico. The famous Cuban emphasized that her message be transmitted to all humanity to protect herself from what is to come and is already here.