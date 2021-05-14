Blunt doesn’t want to be in a superhero movie

Emily Blunt is not very happy with movies about superheroes. The recent statements of the actress put her far from being an option to star in The Fantastic Four.

The start of the production process of Fantastic 4 Y Marvel you should start putting together the cast. However, the work has not been easy for the ‘House of ideas’, which has not yet been able to get the protagonists.

All the rumors, comments and sources in Hollywood assume that the studio has sent undeniable offers to an actor couple to play Reed Richards and Susan Storm. The candidates are, respectively, John krasinsky Y Emily blunt. These are husband and wife in real life.

However, nothing has materialized and it seems that the option is becoming less and less real. There was a report a few months ago in which it was learned that the duo rejected an offer from the producer. However, the latter would have insisted and the final answer would not have been given.

Although that was what was known, the actress involved gave some statements that totally change the landscape.

“No one has received a phone call. That’s just people saying, ‘Wouldn’t that be great?’ “, he claimed.

On the other hand, Blunt’s desires to be part of a universe of superheroes do not seem to be many, since the artist has defined the genre as something not very of its kind. In his own words: “I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They are not in my alley. I do not like. I really don’t. “

“We are inundated, it’s not just all the movies, it’s also the endless TV shows. I don’t mean to say that I never wanted to play one. It would just have to be something as cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested, ”she added.

Iron man 2

The interpreter delivered these statements to Howard Stern. The communicator asked him about his connection with Marvel in the past, when it was intended by the company to give life to Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, who was eventually personified by Scarlett Johansson.

“I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would have been incredible, ”commented the celebrity about the opportunity.