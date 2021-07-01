Blumhouse studio confirms a new movie of ‘The Exorcist’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Almost 40 years after its premiere, Blumhouse, a production company specializing in horror films, revealed that it is already working on a new sequel to The Exorcist.

Those in charge of the project are director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum, who were behind the 2018 reboot of the Halloween horror saga.

During an interview with the Den of Geek site, Blum confirmed that the film is on the way and “will be like David’s Halloween sequel. I think it will pleasantly surprise all the skeptics out there, “he said.

So far The Exorcist has four different sequels and a TV series, so this new installment has been rumored for years, and it comes with high expectations.

Given this, the producer hopes to achieve a film that does not disappoint fans of the horror classic or those who have never seen the film.

“I want to make a movie for people who know and love the first of The Exorcist and who are furious that we are doing this but somehow feel the need to go see it to the movies. I want them to come out of there happy. And I want to make a movie that people who have never heard of The Exorcist really enjoy it, “added Jason Blum.

This film is in its early stages of pre-production, so it is likely to hit theaters in 2023, the year in which The Exorcist will celebrate its 40th anniversary.